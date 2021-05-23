Select Page

Fresh allocation of Amphotericin B in view of rising Mucormycosis cases – Shri Sadananda Gowda

May 23, 2021 | Business

Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers Shri D.V Sadananda Gowda announced that after a detailed review of rising number of cases of Mucormycosis in various states, a total of 23680 additional vials of Amphotericin- B have been allocated to all States/UTs today.

He also informed that the allocation has been made based on total number of patients which is approximately 8848 across the country.

