Fresh allocation of Amphotericin B in view of rising Mucormycosis cases – Shri Sadananda Gowda

Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers Shri D.V Sadananda Gowda announced that after a detailed review of rising number of cases of Mucormycosis in various states, a total of 23680 additional vials of Amphotericin- B have been allocated to all States/UTs today.
He also informed that the allocation has been made based on total number of patients which is approximately 8848 across the country.
