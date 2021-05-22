Brotschol Holds Campaign Kickoff Fundraiser on May 23rd

Brotschol is running as a Republican for New Jerseys competitive 11th Congressional district. She is one of the youngest Republican candidates running this election cycle. She has generated strong grassroots enthusiasm and has been featured on Newsmax TV and Sirius XM Radio.

I am overwhelmed by the response this campaign has generated and with this kickoff fundraiser we begin the long road to victory on November 8th when we send Mikie Sherrill to a much-needed retirement, said Hillery Brotschol. This campaign is about the 11th District and providing a representative who will work for all of the people in this district and be beholden to our voters and not the special interests in Washington.

Experts on both sides of the aisle agree that chances of a Republican majority hinge on Brotschols campaign to retake New Jerseys 11th District which traditionally has been one of the most reliable Republican districts in the nation until Democrats took it in 2018.

Brotschol Background



Hillery Brotschol is the new generation of young Republicans committed to fighting to preserve our Constitution and stop the progressive socialist movement. She has often been called the Good Hillery.

Hillery is a lifelong resident of Morris County and a graduate of Montclair State University. Her unique background, which can attract young voters, includes being an award-winning screenwriter, film producer and a proud union member.

Like Ronald Reagan, Hillery spent most of her adult life as a registered Democrat and realized that the Democratic Party left her and that they are a party of special interest groups and socialist progressives.

Hillery is running for office because she refuses to allow the people of the 11th District to be bullied into silence and submission by a Congress that does nothing but vilify those who dare to disagree.

###