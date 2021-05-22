Dave Cates, Top Attorney, Joins Ranks of National Association of Distinguished Counsel

Illinois trial attorney David Cates was recently chosen to join the National Association of Distinguished Counsel (NADC)—an honor that goes to under 1% of the United States’ practicing attorneys.

Cates said he was humbled to have been named one of the United States’ “Top Attorneys” by the NADC. According to the organization, only the nation’s elite attorneys receive invitations to join its ranks due to its research process’s incredible selectivity.

The NADC is committed to promoting high standards in the area of legal excellence, which is why it offers a prestigious award to attorneys who have elevated the Bar’s standards. The organization also aims to offer an objective benchmark that other lawyers across the nation can emulate.

The attorneys who are welcomed into the NADC are those who have been found to consistently demonstrate the legal profession’s highest ideals, according to the organization. The NADC makes many of its top candidate decisions based on its own research into and evaluations of lawyers’ qualifications. Other candidates are identified by nomination, with nominations coming from NADC members, former clients, current clients, and fellow attorneys. The winning attorneys are then chosen based on their case results, client reviews, public profiles, and websites, among other factors.

About David Cates

Cates, an expert trial lawyer, is one of the founding principals of Cates Mahoney, LLC, a leading law firm that calls Swansea, Ill., its home. The firm handles complicated personal injury claims, which include class action suits and mass tort cases. In addition, Cates possesses extensive experience in handling civil rights claims and employment discrimination suits.

Cates Mahoney offers legal services to individuals in several communities throughout Southern Illinois, including Metro East. These areas range from Monroe County to Randolph County, Madison County, St. Clair County, Chester, Waterloo, Granite City, Edwardsville, Belleville, East St. Louis, and Carbondale.

Disclaimer: The news site hosting this press release is not associated with David Cates. It is merely publishing a paid press release announcement submitted by a company, without any stated or implied endorsement of the person, product, service, or information above.

About David Cates