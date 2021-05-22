Bristol Healthcare Services Adds Two Experienced Executives to Lead an Expansion of Their Radiology Medical Billing Division

We are happy to add the technical expertise and industry experience that Uma Ganesh and Mitsy Drew add to the expanded radiology billing team, says Jay Ganesh, CEO of Bristol Healthcare Services. Both of them have a strong reputation for leading outstanding teams.

Radiology is a branch of medicine that uses imaging technology to diagnose and treat disease. There are two branches in radiology, namely, diagnostic radiology and interventional radiology. The most common diagnostic radiology exams include CT, MRI, MRA, mammography, X-rays, PET scans, ultrasound. Interventional radiologists use imaging such as CT, ultrasound, MRI, and fluoroscopy to help guide procedures. The imaging is helpful to the doctor when inserting catheters, wires, and other small instruments into the body. This typically allows for smaller incisions. Radiology services are being scrutinized more these days and therefore, documentation for medical necessity is critical. And with all the changes in codes and guidelines taking place regularly, radiology billing has become complex.

With technology being used more than ever in medicine, radiology is an expanding field. And radiologists are actively considering outsourcing their back-office tasks to find more time for patient care. As a result, Bristol Healthcare is now serving more radiologists. It was time for restructuring and expanding the department. To better serve the expanding client base, we decided to appoint two experienced executives to oversee the expanded radiology division, said Jay Ganesh, CEO of Bristol Healthcare Services.

Uma Ganesh, Mitsy Drew and their expanded team will handle all aspects of radiology billing in addition to guiding radiologists and their staff through the entire billing process, especially the documentation part. Every stage of the revenue cycle will be checked for accuracy, compliance and follow-up. Bristol Healthcare is focused on ensuring that their clients get paid fully for their services and their practices thrive.

With a committed billing team backing them, radiologists can focus on their work, knowing that they will not leave money on the table.

