Punyam Academy Announces the Launch of ISO 22000 Lead Implementer Training E-learning Course

The ISO 22000 Lead Implementer Training – Certified E-learning Course offered by Punyam Academy is Exemplar Global certified course and has been designed to meet ISO 22000:2018 requirements, by allowing the learner to participate from any location at any time through computer, laptop, tablet, and mobile. After successfully completion of this training, participants will get the online ISO 22000 Lead Implementer Training Certificate with Exemplar Global logo, which is a global recognition and accepted by most leading certifying bodies across the world.

If users have some knowledge of ISO 22000 and want to further their career, they should consider becoming an ISO 22000 lead implementer with Exemplar Global certified course.

As Punyam Academy has noted on the web portal where the course is available to Enrol, following are the key benefits that user can achieved with the ISO 22000 lead implementer training.

 Get an overview of ISO 22000:2018 standards, including the high-level structure of these international standards.



 Know Principles of ISO 22000.



 Understand the HACCP principles.



 Understand the requirements of ISO 22000:2018



 Understand the ISO 22000 Documented Information needed for implementing the integrated system.



 Know the risk management process in detail.



 Familiarize with the steps for ISO 22000 certification.

The course is launched with most competitive price of just 259USD for single user and 10% Discount for three or more users. Download course brochure (DEMO) for more information about Punyam Academys ISO 22000 Lead Implementer Training E-learning Course, or email sales ( @ ) punyamacademy dot com

About Punyam Academy



Punyam Academy is an associate company of Global Manager Group. Punyam Academy is an industry leader in training on international compliance standards. We are one of the worlds leading providers of business improvement training, offering a range of solutions for ISO awareness and auditor training requirements. The company specializes in a complete range of ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ISO 45001, ISO 22000, ISO 27001, ISO/IEC 17025, etc. more than 150 awareness and auditor and implementer training courses and other management system training courses served through e-learning, classroom training and webinars. For more details, visit our website: https://www.punyamacademy.com/eshop

