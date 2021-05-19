Audi Syarief, Associate Attorney, Gibson, Dunn and Crutcher LLP to Speak at OFAC Regulations and the Economic Sanctions Compliance Programs: Best Practices

About Audi Syarief



Audi Syarief is an associate in the Washington, D.C. office of Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher, where he practices in the firms Litigation Department.

Mr. Syarief has provided sanctions and export controls advice to major corporations and non-profit organizations. He has extensive experience in assessing enforcement and designation risk, conducting internal investigations, strengthening trade compliance programs, and securing licenses and other authorizations from OFAC. He is particularly well-versed in the application of technology- and information-based sanctions authorizations, such as the Berman Amendment and General License D-1, and has helped numerous companies that utilize or rely on internet-based technology to develop and implement a effective compliance programs. He has also litigated Helms-Burton Act cases, and advised numerous clients on potential recovery and/or risks under the statute. In addition to his trade practice, Mr. Syarief has represented clients in civil and criminal matters spanning a variety of subject areas, including government contracts, securities fraud, and the False Claims Act. Most recently, he helped secure the termination of an SEC investigation of a global financial institution relating to alleged accounting fraud.

Mr. Syarief previously served as a law clerk to the Honorable Timothy J. Kelly of the United States District Court for the District of Columbia. He received his law degree from the University of Virginia, where he was an editor of the Virginia Law Review.

Event Synopsis:



The U.S. Department of the Treasurys Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) has been aggressively enforcing culpable businesses that violate its regulatory policies. As part of these efforts, the framework for OFAC Compliance Commitments was published in May 2019 to define the essential elements of an effective economic sanctions compliance program. Furthermore, stringent enforcement actions continue to take place even amidst the growing implications brought by the pandemic.

Thus, companies doing business internationally should take proactive steps in ensuring up-to-date OFAC and economic sanctions compliance programs to avoid legal liabilities.

Join international trade attorneys Audi Syarief (Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP) and Dr. Bijan Kasraie (KF LAW, LLC) as they examine current and emerging trends and developments in OFAC regulations and economic sanctions compliance programs. Speakers will also share common regulatory issues and challenges as well as essential tips to efficiently implement OFAC compliance policies and procedures.

Key issues that will be covered in this course are:

 OFAC Regulations and Economic Sanctions Compliance Programs: Trends and Updates



 OFAC Enforcement Priorities



 Essential Tips on Implementing OFAC Compliance Policies and Procedures



 Risk Mitigation Strategies



 Regulatory Outlook

