Brotschol Calls On Sherrill To Return Ocasio-Cortez Donation

Brotschol asked if Sherrill agrees with Ocasio-Cortez that Israel is an apartheid state. Brotschol reiterated her strong support for the State of Israel, declaring that it is the one and only true democracy in the Middle East, and noted the special relationship between the United States and Israel since, Israels founding in 1948. She further decried the anti-Israel stance that much of the Democratic Party has taken in its rush to embrace the far left noting, that very often key Democrats comments regarding Israel border on anti-Semitism. Brotschol asked how Mikie Sherrill can claim to be a strong supporter of Israel when she accepts money from one of Israels most bitter enemies in Congress.

I call on Mikie Sherrill to return her donation from Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez like other Democrats have particularly after Ocasio-Cortez compared Israel to an apartheid state, said Hillery Borotschol. Or does Mikie Sherrill agree with Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and other members of the squad. She cant have it both ways. It is said by their friends, you shall know them, and based upon Mikie Sherrills donor, I would say she stands with Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Hamas, not with Israel.

I stand unequivocally with Israel, continued Brotschol. Since 1948, the United States and Israel have had a special bond both moral and strategic. Israel is a bastion of freedom in the Middle East. They have a right to defend themselves, particularly against terror groups that seek their utter destruction and adhere to many of the policies of the Third Reich.

Brotschol Background



Hillery Brotschol is the new generation of young Republicans committed to fighting to preserve our Constitution and stop the progressive socialist movement. She has often been called the Good Hillery.

Hillery is a lifelong resident of Morris County and a graduate of Montclair State University. Her unique background, which can attract young voters, includes being an award-winning screenwriter, film producer and a proud union member.

Hillery is running for office because she refuses to allow the people of the 11th District to be bullied into silence and submission by a Congress that does nothing but vilify those who dare to disagree.

