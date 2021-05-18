2Gether-International Is Accepting Sponsors for an Innovative Entrepreneur Pitch Event

2Gether International (2GI) recently launched the first of its kind accelerator for women entrepreneurs with disabilities. The 2GI Women’s Accelerator Program is a 3-month program that provides education, mentorship, leadership coaching and financial support to thirteen early staged female entrepreneurs with disabilities.

This initiative would not be possible without the support of the Loreen Arbus Foundation and Women’s Entrepreneurship Day Organization (WEDO).

Wendy Diamond with WEDO said “Women with disabilities exemplify an entrepreneurial spirit in their daily lives as they navigate through a world largely inaccessible to them. They also face higher barriers to becoming entrepreneurs and launching their unique ventures. WEDO is committed to breaking down these barriers. Our aim is to empower and provide visibility to women and girls with disabilities within their communities and globally.”

Rayna C. Richardson, Founder of PinUp Preserves and cohort participant added, “Programs like this are important because of the community and network we build with fellow members. It is also an opportunity to demonstrate the value of investing in women with disabilities not because we are charity cases, but because we have value and can create a high ROI.”

2GI now is accepting sponsors for an Entrepreneur Pich Event on July 29th for entrepreneurs with disabilities. Sponsorships start at $500 and provide businesses and leaders an opportunity to be seen as an advocate in the disability community. To learn more, please contact diego@2gether-international.org.

About 2Gether-International: 2Gether-International is a leading non-profit organization supporting entrepreneurs with disabilities with a national network of more than 300 current and aspiring disabled entrepreneurs.

