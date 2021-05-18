Crimson Tide PLC Expands Into North American Market

Since 2004, mpro5 has solved business problems across many industries, including Transportation and Logistics, Retail, Hospitality, Healthcare and Field Service. Our solutions have proven to be best of class and we’re excited to enter North America, the most dynamic technology market in the world,” said Barrie Whipp, Crimson Tide Chairman and founder. “With world class universities, a technology savvy workforce and an innovative, entrepreneurial, business ecosystem, Raleigh, N.C. is an ideal location for us. We are delighted to have Mark join us to lead our business in North America. He brings a wealth of experience in building and scaling B2B technology businesses of all sizes, and we look forward to working with him to build the mpro5 business in the United States and Canada.

Barrie has created and grown a high impact, customer centric, innovative company, and I am thrilled to have the opportunity to launch and grow our business here in North America. I look forward to working with the team to create new, lasting, customer relationships in multiple industry verticals. With so many applications from field service, to facilities management, to improving the customer experience, mpro5 delivers a high return on investment on every digital transformation project we implement” said Mark Self.

About Crimson Tide PLC

Founded in 1996, Crimson Tide (London Stock Exchange: TIDE) is the creator of mpro5, a leading, highly configurable workflow & IoT platform on subscription, proven to drive efficiency, agility, and performance for businesses. The mpro5 business solutions, which have now become the company’s sole focus, were established and launched in 2004. Crimson Tide has registered offices in the UK and Ireland and the company is a Microsoft Gold Certified Partner.

