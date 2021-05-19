Dr. Kenneth Ryan Celebrated for Dedication to the Field of Education

FRESNO, CA, May 18, 2021 /24-7PressRelease/ — Dr. Kenneth Ryan has been included in Marquis Who’s Who. As in all Marquis Who’s Who biographical volumes, individuals profiled are selected on the basis of current reference value. Factors such as position, noteworthy accomplishments, visibility, and prominence in a field are all taken into account during the selection process.

Drawing upon years of expertise in law enforcement, Dr. Ryan currently excels as an associate professor of law, policy, management and international criminal justice for California State University, Fresno. Prior to his current role, he gained valuable experience in the field as the chief executive officer of the Intellico Group, a consortium of intelligence providers supporting technical advancements in analysis, as well as the president of STS International LLC. Over the years, Dr. Ryan has also worked as a statistician and exhibit coordinator for the United Nations Security Council Committee on Francophone Africa, a principal advisor for the Coalition Provisional Authority in Iraq and the co-founder of the National Council for Emergency Management and Homeland Security.

An expert in his field, Dr. Ryan earned a Doctor of Philosophy in interdisciplinary studies in political science from Washington University in St. Louis in 2006. In order to remain aware of changes in the field, he has been affiliated with the University of Oxford Round Table in Criminal Law and Justice, the Academy of Criminal Justice Sciences and the American Bar Association, with which he is a non-attorney member. In conjunction with his primary responsibilities, Dr. Ryan is active as a supporter of the Los Angeles Opera & Metropolitan Opera.

In light of his considerable expertise, Dr. Ryan has addressed the World Terror Conference on three occasions, covering topics related to counter-terrorism and intelligence, and the Counter-Terror Expo in London regarding international counter-terror intelligence policy coordination. Additionally, he has conducted lectures on American Politics in Intelligence at the University of Buckingham in addition to lectures in advanced econometrics and game theory in formulating intelligence policy for Brunel University’s Centre for Intelligence and Security Studies. Dr. Ryan has also consulted for The Discovery Channel, Investigation Discovery and IDEA Publishing, among others.

Although his career has been filled with highlights, Dr. Ryan is incredibly proud of working with the government of Iraq and presenting his work to the United Nations. He also fondly recalls covering several criminal trials as a writer, including the notorious cases of Casey Anthony and Amanda Knox. Looking toward the future, Dr. Ryan intends to retire from his role with California State University, Fresno in order to devote more time to writing.

