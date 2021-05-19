Pacific Marine Expo sets return with in-person show from Thursday, Nov. 18, through Saturday, Nov. 20, at Lumen Field Event Center in Seattle

SEATTLE, WA, May 18, 2021 /24-7PressRelease/ — After a year apart, the commercial maritime industry will come together again for Pacific Marine Expo, which will be held from Thursday, Nov. 18, through Saturday, Nov. 20, at Lumen Field Event Center in Seattle. Pacific Marine Expo is the largest commercial marine trade show on the West Coast, serving commercial mariners from Alaska to California.

“We are thrilled to be bringing our community together again this November,” said Bob Callahan, Group Vice President, Diversified Communications, which produces the show. “Over the past year we have heard time and time again how important this show is to the commercial marine industry and we can’t wait to do our part to drive this business forward once again in 2021.”

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee announced that “Washington is on course to lift its broad COVID-19 economic restrictions by June 30, if not sooner. And starting immediately, fully vaccinated people will have fewer requirements regarding mask-wearing, and can attend weddings, funerals and sporting events without limits on capacity,” according to a May 14 Seattle Times story.

Callahan noted that the Pacific Marine Expo team has spent months preparing and implementing rigorous onsite protocols that will ensure the safety of guests and their ability to do business at the Expo. “The industry needs this show and we are ready to deliver it,” he said.

In addition to this set of best practices, each Diversified Communications event follows the recommendations from public health officials, federal, state, and local authorities, and venues. With the guidance of event industry associations UFI, AEO, and SISO, Diversified Communications has adapted the All-Secure Standards.

“We want to take this opportunity to assure our customers that the Pacific Marine Expo always has and will continue to make the health of our visitors, exhibitors, partners and staff our absolute top priority as we continue to make preparations for the 2021 event,” Callahan said. “As details are confirmed, we will be sharing the measures we are taking to make sure your experience at this year’s show is safe, positive, and productive.”

Registration for Pacific Marine Expo will open in August.

Companies interested in exhibiting at Pacific Marine Expo should contact Christine Salmon, Sales Director, at [email protected] or call (207) 842.5530.

“Alongside our media partner, National Fisherman, we have been extremely fortunate to be able to provide top tier digital content in the form of Expo Online regularly across the past year, but we cannot wait to bring the industry together again in person this year in Seattle,” Callahan said.

For more information, please visit www.PacificMarineExpo.com.

-30-

About Pacific Marine Expo



Pacific Marine Expo is part of the Diversified Communications portfolio of commercial marine events, publications and eMedia products. Pacific Marine Expo is the largest and longest running commercial fishing and marine tradeshow on the West Coast and is annually held in Seattle. The Expo serves all aspects of the market, including commercial vessel owners, commercial fishermen, boatbuilders, workboat operators and seafood processors. For further information, visit www.PacificMarineExpo.com.

About Diversified Communications



Diversified Communications is a leading international media company with a portfolio of face-to-face exhibitions and conferences, online communities and digital and print publications. As producers of these market-leading products Diversified Communications connects, educates, and strengthens business communities in over 14 industries including: food and beverage, healthcare, natural and organic, business management and technology. Established in 1949 and headquartered in Portland, Maine, USA with divisions and offices around the world, Diversified Communications remains a privately held, third generation, family-owned business. For more information, visit www.divcom.com.