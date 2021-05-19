Jigar Govan has been Inducted into the Prestigious Marquis Who’s Who Biographical Registry

CHATTANOOGA, TN, May 18, 2021 /24-7PressRelease/ — Jigar Govan has been inducted into Marquis Who’s Who. As in all Marquis Who’s Who biographical volumes, individuals profiled are selected on the basis of current reference value. Factors such as position, noteworthy accomplishments, visibility, and prominence in a field are all taken into account during the selection process.

Harboring nearly 15 years of experience in the field of hospitality, Mr. Govan has excelled as the owner, operator, and general manager for Best Western, Sleep Inn and Clarion Inn by Choice Hotels International since 2016. He previously served as a senior consultant for the Financial Services Office for Information Technology Risk and Assurance from 2013 to 2016. Prior to these positions, he worked for East Tennessee State University as the honorable chief justice of the Student Government Association from 2011 to 2013 and the preview and orientation leader in 2012. Mr. Govan began his career in hotel operations while working for America’s Best Value Inn in Chattanooga between 2007 and 2013.

Mr. Govan initially pursued an education at East Tennessee State University, earning a Bachelor of Science in computer science and information systems with a minor in business management, cum laude, in 2013. He additionally obtained a certificate in hotel ownership from the Asian American Hotel Owners Association. Likewise, Mr. Govan has been bestowed with a HOST designation from Choice Hotels International.

Beyond his primary responsibilities in the field, Mr. Govan has participated in numerous endeavors within his professional circles. Initially recruited by Ernst & Young in previous years, he has proudly contributed to such local causes as the Chattanooga Furniture Bank, the Children’s Hospital Dragon Boat Festival, Big Brother Big Sister of Greater Chattanooga and the Salvation Army. Moreover, he has volunteered his efforts to other charitable organizations, including the Ronald McDonald House, the American Red Cross, the American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life, Habitat for Humanity and St. Jude Children’s Research, to name only a few. Mr. Govan has found success with athletic competitions as well, having performed with many intramural volleyball, basketball, soccer, and football teams.

Mr. Govan has been associated with various organizations in relation to his areas of expertise. He had formerly maintained his involvement with the Sigma Alpha Epsilon Fraternity as their treasurer from 2010 until 2011 and a service/philanthropy chairman from 2011 to 2012. Mr. Govan was also affiliated with the Middle Tennessee chapter of the Information Systems Audit and Control Association, the Association for Computing Machinery, the Asian American Hotel Owners Association, the American Hotel & Lodging Association, Alpha Lambda Delta and Gamma Sigma Alpha.

In light of his exceptional undertakings, Mr. Govan has accrued several accolades throughout his career. Notably, he was recognized among Who’s Who Among Students in American Universities & Colleges, 1 of 12, in 2012 and the General Managers to Watch by Hotel Management Magazine, 1 of 31, in 2020. Mr. Govan has likewise been presented with multiple awards and honors from East Tennessee State University and Ernst & Young.

Responsible for the overall operation and financial success of his hotels in his present position, Mr. Govan attributes his professional advancement to his determination, as well as his ability to learn from his mistakes. After his parents immigrated from India to Dallas, Texas, he was exposed to the hospitality industry at a young age, and witnessed their entrepreneurial nature in action, which provided him with the impetus and knowledge to succeed in his own right. Looking toward the future, Mr. Govan hopes to complete more service and philanthropy work in his region and beyond.

