Synetic Technologies Further Deepens Expertise for Enterprise Level Clients

KANSAS CITY, MO, May 18, 2021 /24-7PressRelease/ — Synetic Technologies, one of the highest certified IT asset disposal firms in the U.S., announces John Wilhoit, long-time technology industry specialist, has joined the company as Director of Client Development.

Wilhoit’s three-plus decades in technology, marketing, sales, and management involve nurturing engagements with medium and large enterprise clients. Prior to joining Synetic, he was a senior technology specialist at Ricoh where he focused on account management and sales for Fortune 500 companies. Wilhoit’s ability to connect dots and bring solutions to his clients earned his clients’ perpetual trust.

As Synetic’s Director of Client Development, Wilhoit relies on his diverse business experience and solutions-based approach to identify potential strategic partners, such as school districts, municipalities and corporate businesses. He has a mission to make technology hardware asset disposition services as easy, accessible and efficient as possible for Synetic’s clients.

“Synetic’s culture and commitment to building lasting relationships resonate not only with me, but also with organizations who want a technology partner, not just a vendor. Safe, responsible hardware destruction closes the data security loop. I know that’s critical,” says Wilhoit. “With Synetic being one of the highest certified IT asset management & disposition firms in the US and abroad, I’m looking forward to building client relationships based on tailored solutions and trust.”

About Synetic Technologies

Synetic Technologies is one of the highest certified IT asset disposal firms in the United States with a simple mission: make technology hardware asset disposition services as easy, accessible and efficient as possible. Synetic delivers customer intensive services, liability protection and out-of-box centric solutions across all of its clients’ platforms and organizational departments. The company accomplishes this by building great relationships and confidence through unmatched service and value add propositions under certified practices in data security and responsible recycling: NAID and R2. For more information, visit www.synetic.com.