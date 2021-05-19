Effective coping mechanisms when dealing with quarantine due to COVID pandemic.

This recent pandemic took its toll on many around the world because of the effects it had when all civilians had to go through isolation for several weeks. Singles and couples had to deal with the challenges of not interacting with strangers to avoid spread of the virus. Adapting to this forced social hibernation, many have experienced some form of mental illness, either created by this pandemic or accentuated from a prior existing mental disorder. Those who have suffered from anxiety or depression in the past have seen their symptoms worsened because of not able to cope with the possibility of contracting the virus

How to get back to your life by adopting effective coping mechanism throughout these challenging times? There are several ways to work with yourself or in your relationship to make this pandemic journey work for you. If you are single and isolated from contact of the outside world, you can occupy your time with activities you weren’t able to do pre-pandemic. Since most are working remotely nowadays, you can use some of your free time to catch up on books you wanted to read or start a new business. By keeping your mind busy, you have no time to process any symptoms of anxiety or depression. They come at times when your mind is not occupied and you have too many opportunities to allow these toxic symptoms to set in and affect your mental state. When you set yourself short term goals, you have no time to think of the existing situation we are all facing and you are more focused on your accomplishments. Once these short term goals are set, you work on the long term ones.

Stress can cause a whole lot of other issues if not handled properly. The CDC mentioned a few but not limited to those as many may experience different effect to stress related illnesses. Some may experience health related fear that their fragile loves ones may contract the disease and succumb to the virus. Others may cope by eating unhealthy with increases chances of obesity related illnesses. Lack of exercises due to gym facilities being closed isn’t helping either. Increase use of tobacco, alcohol and drugs won’t help anyone adopt a healthy physical or mental state of mind. With today’s technology, there are many other ways to communicate with others through online video chat and working with your mental health provider can assist you by coaching you through this pandemic and get rid of the bad influences.

Family and support group helps as well.

Outdoors is still allowed during this pandemic and fresh air can help oxygenate your lungs and bring in a sense of elation that helps you cope with this isolation. Exercising will improve your mood, boost your energy and will help combat other possible physical illnesses related to this pandemic. Take it outside and enjoy the time you have with yourself.

Most importantly, getting yourself a therapist is crucial during these times. Many fail to seek the assistance of one which can drastically help you get the support you need during these difficult times. Never forgo your mental health because of financial restraints. Work with your therapist for a payment plan that can work for both of you. Mental health is something to not joke around and crucial to NOT ignore. Problems never really disappear if they are not tackled properly.

