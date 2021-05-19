17th China Guangzhou International Electric Heating Exhibition

The 17th China Guangzhou International Electric Heating Exhibition (GEHE 2021)

Warm Tips: The show closes on August 18th, 13:00. Don’t miss out!

Venue: China Import & Export Fair Complex

Address: No.380, Yuejiang Zhong Road, Guangzhou, China

GEHE 2021, your one-stop professional platform for information exchange, business cooperation, sourcing, and product display, held in parallel with 2021 Solar PV World Expo, World Battery Industry Expo 2021, 2021 Asia-Pacific Power Product and Technology Exhibition!

Hosted by

Guangdong Household Electrical Appliances Trade Association

Guangdong Grandeur International Exhibition Group

China’s Heating Elements Show

China Guangzhou International Electric Heating Technology & Equipment Exhibition (GEHE) is a leading professional trade show especially for tubular heating elements. It has been staged for 16 consecutive sessions, becoming the one heating elements show in China.

Preview of GEHE 2021

Riding on the geographical advantages of Guangzhou, the scale and visitors’ quality of the GEHE has been growing steadily year by year. With unanimous endorsement from both exhibitors and visitors, GEHE has established itself as the most influential and professional exhibition for heating elements in Asia. GEHE and its subordinate thematic exhibitions, namely 17th China Heat Energy Exhibition, 16th Asia-pacific Water Heating Exhibition and Guangzhou International Refrigeration, Air-condition, Ventilation & Air-Improving Fair, together to forge a comprehensive “One-stop Exhibition Platform for Heating and Thermal Technologies”. It’s in a major position to boost the entire industrial chain business development.

Review of GEHE 2020

With over 120 exhibitors showcasing their latest products and technology at 200 booths, GEHE again proved its position as the leading international industrial trade fair in China. According to our on-site research, over 70% of this year’s exhibitors have come with an explicit goal to expand into or explore new oversea markets, and about 60% exhibitors took pride in their cooperation with world-renowned brands, such as Panasonic, Fujitsu, Siemens, Midea, and etc. More than 75% exhibitors and have come with a very high expectation this year.

Exhibition Scope

Heating materials & accessoriesHeating elementsHeating and production equipment

Co-Located Trade Shows

2021 Solar PV World Expo (PV Guangzhou 2021) World Battery Industry Expo 2021 (WBE 2021) 2021 Asia-Pacific Power Product and Technology Exhibition(Power China 2021) The 17th China Heat Energy Exhibition (Heat China 2021) Asia-Pacific Water Heating Exhibition 2021 (AWHE 2021)

For more info and updates, please follow us on http://www.gehe.cn/!

Tel: +86 20 29188293

Fax: +86 20 8257 9220

MP: +86 15876558395

Email: jenny0124@aliyun.com

Website: www.gehe.cn