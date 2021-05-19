Canada – Minister Ng to promote bilateral relations at Ireland Canada Business Association summit

The Honourable Mary Ng, Minister of Small Business, Export Promotion and International Trade, will participate in a virtual conversation with the Ireland Canada Business Association on Canada-Ireland trade relations.
Event: Virtual conversation
Date: Thursday, May 20, 2021
Time: 10:30 am Ottawa time / 3:30 pm Dublin time
Notes:
Open coverage will be provided via livestreamed video
Media representatives are asked to register with Youmy Han and log on no later than 10:15 am Ottawa time / 3:15 pm Dublin time on Thursday, May 20.
