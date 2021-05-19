Canada – Media Advisory – Windsor, Ontario

Members of the media are invited to attend an important virtual infrastructure event with the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; Irek Kusmierczyk, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion and Member of Parliament for Windsor—Tecumseh; the Honourable Laurie Scott, Ontario’s Minister of Infrastructure; and John Elliot, Executive Director of the Sandwich Teen Action Group.

Date:

Thursday, May 20, 2021

Time:

11:30 a.m. EDT

Zoom event:

Media are asked to register with John Elliot via email sandwichteen@cogeco.net to receive a participation link.

Livestream:

Members of the public are invited to view the live announcement on the Sandwich Teen Action Group Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/Sandwich-Teen-Action-Group-206296469413026

Chantalle Aubertin

Press Secretary

Office of the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

613-941-0660

chantalle.aubertin@canada.ca

Christine Bujold

Press Secretary

Office of the Honourable Laurie Scott, Ontario’s Minister of Infrastructure

416-454-1782

christine.bujold@ontario.ca

Sofia Sousa-Dias

Communications Branch

Ontario Ministry of Infrastructure

437-991-3391

sofia.sousa-dias@ontario.ca

John Elliott

Executive Director

Sandwich Teen Action Group

519 792-7854

sandwichteen@cogeco.net