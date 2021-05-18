The Coming Messiah’s Official Mixtape, ‘The Root of David’

Atlanta, GA, 18 May 2021, ZEXPRWIRE, Just as before, The Coming Messiah’s mixtape, The Root of David, is a compilation mixtape created primarily for the promotion of The Coming Messiah, Shawn LaShay Armour, Jr. This mixtape was also created for entertainment and motivational use.

This is the eighth official mixtape released by The Coming Messiah. The Coming Messiah’s seventh official mixtape, The Lion of Judah, was released on April 20th, 2021.

The Coming Messiah’s mixtape, The Root of David, features another new image of The Coming Messiah with his Rod of Iron on the mixtape cover. The Coming Messiah’s mixtape, The Root of David, has records from major artist such as Future, Jeezy and Rocko. The Coming Messiah’s mixtape, The Root of David, premiered on YouTube.

DISCLAIMER: This mixtape is NOT an approval for disobeying The Law of YHWH in The Torah.

OFFICIAL MIXTAPE LINK: The Coming Messiah’s Official Website – TCM – The Root of David

MIXTAPE TRACKLIST:

KING (The Coming Messiah) – Disclaimer Future – Name Hold Weight Rocko Feat. Shawty Lo – Stripes Jeezy – Go Crazy Jeezy – Crazy World Jeezy – Me OK KING (The Coming Messiah) – Outro

The Coming Messiah is Shawn LaShay Armour, Jr., The Conqueror, The Ruler with a Rod of Iron, The Root of David, The Lion of Judah, The Lamb of God, The Lord of Lords, The King of Kings, The Faithful One, The True One and The Coming Son of our God, YHWH.

