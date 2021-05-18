Bitcoinhedge To Be Listed On The Bullbit Exchange

Dubai, United Arab Emirates May 18, 2021 (Issuewire.com) – Bitcoinhedge has continued in the pursuit of helping new and experienced investors in the world of cryptocurrency, especially Bitcoin, hedge their investment against the currency’s high volatility as the platform is set to list on the Bullbit Exchange through the BTCHG token. Described as the world’s first zero-loss bitcoin hedging platform, bitcoinhedge.io offers a one-click hedge feature that allows users to hedge any amount of Bitcoin, helping them to protect the value of their investment in the case of negative volatility in the price of BTC.

Bitcoin remains one of the most volatile digital currencies even as it continues to hold the biggest share of the crypto market. Consequently, investors, especially inexperienced crypto enthusiasts, sometimes find it difficult to add BTC to their portfolio due to the fear of a fall in price that could drastically affect their net worth. However, the team at Bitcoinhedge is looking to change this narrative, a claim substantiated with the launch of the BTCHG token.

In addition to safeguarding BTC investments in a case of a negative movement of prices, users of Bitcoinhedge benefit if the value of the currency rises above the hedged price, with the company sharing 50% of the profit. The BTCHG token, which was started in June 2020, is set to be launched on Bullbit Exchange, offering higher liquidity to the crypto world.

Other benefits of BTCHG include passive income generation as well as capital gains as the price of the token rises. Staking BTCHG tokens also comes with a wide range of benefits, including capital preservation and user-friendliness.

