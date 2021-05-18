100xCoin Launches in Bid to Disrupt the Crypto Wild West

Rosedale, CA, 18th May 2021, ZEXPRWIRE, – In a market boom equivalent to a digital westward expansion, the rapidly growing crypto scene is every bit of the Wild West as it is a land of opportunity and prosperity. Futures are made and fates are sealed as new investors arrive everyday in hopes to plant a flag and claim their piece of the new dream. Led by founder and CEO Ken Llamas, 100xCoin brings a welcomed sense of security to the Binance Smart Chain by offering investors a comforting stability through innovation and transparency.

Announcing the Game-Changing App

Recently revealing a demo of the coin’s new app 100xAltbase, current investors were able to get a sneak peak of 100xCoin’s next big move. The app aims to eliminate a major challenge surrounding alternative crypto currency today by offering a simplified buying process to new investors. With a meteoric rise in popularity this year, crypto currency has seen a surge of potential investors looking to get in on the action. When a person unfamiliar with the crypto process decides they want to buy into a coin, they are met with a process that involves multiple steps just to complete a transaction. Connecting wallets, contract addresses, adding on exchanges through internal wallet browsers, buying one coin to purchase another – these are all steps that can be intimidating to someone looking to be a part of the next big thing.

100xCoin’s solution? Eliminate the confusion. All of it. With 100xAltbase anyone with the prior experience of making a purchase online will be able to join the 100xCoin community and be a part of the crypto boom. Instead of the multistep process currently in place, a new investor will be able to buy into 100xCoin with the ease and familiarity of making a purchase on their favorite online store. Download the app, enter your credit card, and choose how much you want to buy. Simple. Now, instead of requiring an evening get-together or long phone calls just to help curious friends get acquainted, the process will be reduced to telling them to download an app and click buy. It is a crucial step in the evolution of the BSC, and 100xCoin is leading the charge.

Unrivaled Community Support

After the launch of the mobile app, 100xCoin will be exploding with opportunities for investors as the ecosystem grows. Another branch of the coin, 100xRocket, will serve as a platform where other BSC projects can launch with the power of the 100xCoin community providing the support. Ken and the development team will heavily vet projects before they launch through 100xRocket to ensure they align with the core values 100xCoin. This will ensure that the new projects are backed by experienced and trusted founders that are bringing valuable use cases into the BSC. While bringing an added sense of security to BSC investments, 100xRocket will simultaneously reward current holders with early access to new projects and the chance to see massive gains.

As Ken and his team continue to consistently deliver new and exciting features of the coin, more and more people are seeing the inevitability of 100xCoin’s dominance and the opportunities it provides. A growing list of celebrity endorsements that includes familiar faces from the NFL, MMA, Boxing, entertainment, and extreme sports are all jumping on the ride. The collaborations are set to bring unique NFT staking opportunities to the 100xCoin community while providing celebrities the chance to expand their brand and be on the forefront of new art. The first athlete and celebrity endorsed NFTs on the entire BSC, in fact. With the initial project set to roll out by the end of May, holders will soon have exclusive access to the rarest – and slickest – NFTs on the BSC. The NFT exchange will put 100xCoin firmly in control of the most collectible art in the game.

CEO Ken Llamas is a leader with vision that has always seen the opportunity awaiting investors on the BSC. Tired of seeing the bad part of the Wild West, the part where conmen and snake oil salesmen try to take advantage of good people, he started a project to set a precedent and inspire a turning point in the growth of an amazing industry. There’s a new dawn in the crypto market. Things are evolving and lives are being changed for the better. Security, legitimacy, and transparency are the future and 100xCoin is blazing the trail.

To learn more about 100xCoin, check out the Twitter, Instagram, Medium, and Telegram community.