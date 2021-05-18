Canada – Minister MacAulay to Make an Energy Efficiency Announcement

The Honourable Lawrence MacAuley, Minister of Veterans Affairs, on behalf of the Honourable Seamus O’Regan Jr., Minister of Natural Resources; and with Garth Frizzell, President of the Federation of Canadian Municipalities; Philip Brown, Mayor of the City of Charlottetown; Steve Ogden, Mayor of the Town of Stratford; and Wendy Donovan, Mayor of the Town of Wolfville; will make a virtual announcement for energy efficiency.
CHARLOTTETOWN — The Honourable Lawrence MacAuley, Minister of Veterans Affairs, on behalf of the Honourable Seamus O’Regan Jr., Minister of Natural Resources; and with Garth Frizzell, President of the Federation of Canadian Municipalities; Philip Brown, Mayor of the City of Charlottetown; Steve Ogden, Mayor of the Town of Stratford; and Wendy Donovan, Mayor of the Town of Wolfville; will make a virtual announcement for energy efficiency.
A media availability will follow.
Date: May 19, 2021
Time: 10 a.m. ADT
Location: This virtual event will be held using Zoom platform.
Notes: Media must register with media@fcm.ca to attend the virtual press conference and obtain the Zoom link.
Livestream: https://www.facebook.com/FederationofCanadianMunicipalities
Ian Cameron
Senior Communications Advisor
Office of the Minister of Natural Resources
613-447-3488
Ian.Cameron@canada.ca
Media Relations
Federation of Canadian Municipalities
Ottawa
613-907-6395
media@fcm.ca