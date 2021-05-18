Select Page

Canada – Minister MacAulay to Make an Energy Efficiency Announcement

May 18, 2021 | International

CHARLOTTETOWN — The Honourable Lawrence MacAuley, Minister of Veterans Affairs, on behalf of the Honourable Seamus O’Regan Jr., Minister of Natural Resources; and with Garth Frizzell, President of the Federation of Canadian Municipalities; Philip Brown, Mayor of the City of Charlottetown; Steve Ogden, Mayor of the Town of Stratford; and Wendy Donovan, Mayor of the Town of Wolfville; will make a virtual announcement for energy efficiency.

A media availability will follow.

Date:                       May 19, 2021

Time:                      10 a.m. ADT

Location:                This virtual event will be held using Zoom platform.

Notes:                     Media must register with media@fcm.ca to attend the virtual press conference                                        and obtain the Zoom link.                                                                  

Livestream:          https://www.facebook.com/FederationofCanadianMunicipalities


Ian Cameron

Senior Communications Advisor

Office of the Minister of Natural Resources

613-447-3488

Ian.Cameron@canada.ca     

Media Relations

Federation of Canadian Municipalities

Ottawa

613-907-6395

media@fcm.ca        