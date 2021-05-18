Canada – Junior Astronauts: Baker Lake winner in Nunavut

Media advisory

On May 19, 2021, Canadian Space Agency astronaut Joshua Kutryk will speak to students from Jonah Amitnaaq Secondary School in Baker Lake. This school won this visit from an astronaut through the Junior Astronauts campaign. Joshua Kutryk will share his story, talk about his career as an astronaut, and answer their questions.

Longueuil, Quebec, May 18, 2021 — On May 19, 2021, Canadian Space Agency (CSA) astronaut Joshua Kutryk will speak to students from Jonah Amitnaaq Secondary School in Baker Lake. This school won this visit from an astronaut through the Junior Astronauts campaign. Joshua Kutryk will share his story, talk about his career as an astronaut, and answer their questions.

Media are invited to attend. Please contact the CSA’s Media Relations Office at asc.medias-media.csa@canada.ca to obtain the link to connect to the virtual session.

Wednesday, May 19, 2021

Time

What

Who

11:00 a.m. CT

Presentation and question period with Joshua Kutryk, Canadian Space Agency astronaut

Students from Jonah Amitnaaq Secondary School in Baker Lake

Useful links

Biography of Joshua Kutryk

Junior Astronauts

– 30 –

Contact information

Canadian Space Agency



Media Relations Office



Telephone: 450-926-4370



Website: asc-csa.gc.ca



Email: ASC.Medias-Media.CSA@canada.ca



Follow us on social media