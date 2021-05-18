Canada – Junior Astronauts: Baker Lake winner in Nunavut

Media advisory
Longueuil, Quebec, May 18, 2021 — On May 19, 2021, Canadian Space Agency (CSA) astronaut Joshua Kutryk will speak to students from Jonah Amitnaaq Secondary School in Baker Lake. This school won this visit from an astronaut through the Junior Astronauts campaign. Joshua Kutryk will share his story, talk about his career as an astronaut, and answer their questions.
Media are invited to attend. Please contact the CSA’s Media Relations Office at asc.medias-media.csa@canada.ca to obtain the link to connect to the virtual session.
Wednesday, May 19, 2021
Time
What
Who
11:00 a.m. CT
Presentation and question period with Joshua Kutryk, Canadian Space Agency astronaut
Students from Jonah Amitnaaq Secondary School in Baker Lake
Useful links
Biography of Joshua Kutryk
Junior Astronauts
