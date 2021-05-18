Canada – Government of Canada investing in safety at the Thunder Bay International Airport

May 18, 2021 Thunder Bay, Ontario Transport Canada

From traveling to medical appointments, getting goods to market, distributing PPE and medical supplies, or delivering vaccines, Canadians rely on safe and well-maintained local airports to support vibrant communities. These airports also provide essential air services, more so during this Covid-19 pandemic, including community resupply, air ambulance, search and rescue, and forest fire response.

The Minister of Transport, the Honourable Omar Alghabra, along with the Minister of Health and Member of Parliament for Thunder Bay—Superior North, the Honourable Patty Hajdu, and Member of Parliament for Thunder Bay–Rainy River, Marcus Powlowski, today announced that the Government of Canada is making important safety investments at the Thunder Bay International Airport.

Through Transport Canada’s Airports Capital Assistance Program (ACAP), the Government of Canada will provide almost $12.5 million to the Thunder Bay International Airport for four safety-related projects:

Purchase of two aircraft rescue and firefighting vehicles – $2,255,729

Rehabilitation or airside surfaces and lighting and electrical systems – $8,518,040

Construction of runway end safety areas for Runways 07-25 and 12-30 – $1,662,055

Installation of airside LED guidance signs – $33,750

For 2021-2022, Transport Canada has allocated ACAP funding to 63 airports for 86 safety-related projects, including runway and taxiway repairs/rehabilitation, lighting enhancements, purchasing snow clearing equipment and firefighting vehicles and installing wildlife fencing.

Since the Airports Capital Assistance Program started in 1995, the Government of Canada has invested over $1.1 billion for 1,088 projects at 199 airports across the country.

“Our Government recognizes that airports are major contributors to the economic growth and social well-being of smaller communities, and local airport workers. In addition to supporting personal travel, local airports are key connectors for business, health care, social services, and emerging resource development sectors. These investments will improve access to safe, reliable and efficient air transportation options, and will help us deliver our promise to build safer, healthier and stronger communities across Canada. This is more important than ever as we work towards reopening our economies affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The Honourable Omar Alghabra

Minister of Transport