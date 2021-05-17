Hong Kong – May 2021 issue of “Hong Kong Monthly Digest of Statistics” now available

May 2021 issue of “Hong Kong Monthly Digest of Statistics” now available **********************************************************************************



The Census and Statistics Department (C&SD) published today (May 17) the May 2021 issue of the “Hong Kong Monthly Digest of Statistics” (HKMDS).

Apart from providing up-to-date statistics, this issue also contains two feature articles entitled “Hong Kong’s International Investment Position, 2011 to 2020” and “The Profile of the Unemployed Population in Hong Kong in 2020”.

“Hong Kong’s International Investment Position, 2011 to 2020”

International Investment Position (IIP) is a balance sheet showing the stock of external financial assets and liabilities of an economy at a particular time point. Being a highly externally oriented economy, Hong Kong is very actively engaged in activities involving cross-territory investment. Analysis of Hong Kong’s IIP is therefore particularly useful for assessing the financial soundness of the economy.

This feature article describes salient features of Hong Kong’s IIP for the period 2011 to 2020.

For enquiries about this feature article, please contact the Balance of Payments Branch (1), C&SD (Tel: 3903 6990; email: [email protected]).

“The Profile of the Unemployed Population in Hong Kong in 2020”

The labour market of Hong Kong deteriorated sharply in 2020. The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate increased from 4.2% in the first quarter to 6.6% in the fourth quarter of 2020, the highest in 16 years. The number of unemployed persons (not seasonally adjusted) rose from 162 200 to 245 800 over the same period. This feature article provides an analysis of the unemployed population in 2020 from various perspectives. It aims to give readers a better understanding of the unemployed population in Hong Kong.

For enquiries about this feature article, please contact the Household Statistics Analysis Section, C&SD (Tel: 2887 5208; email: [email protected]).

Published in bilingual form, the HKMDS is a compact volume of official statistics containing about 140 tables. It collects up-to-date statistical series on various aspects of the social and economic situation of Hong Kong. Topics include population; labour; external trade; National Income and Balance of Payments; prices; business performance; energy; housing and property; government accounts, finance and insurance; and transport, communications and tourism. For selected key statistical items, over 20 charts depicting the annual trend in the past decade and quarterly or monthly trend in the recent two years are also available. Users can download the Digest at the website of the C&SD (www.censtatd.gov.hk/en/EIndexbySubject.html?pcode=B1010002&scode=460).

Enquiries about the contents of the Digest can be directed to the Statistical Information Dissemination Section (1) of the C&SD (Tel: 2582 4738; email: [email protected]).