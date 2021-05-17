Hong Kong – Target date of inaugural flights under HK-Singapore Air Travel Bubble deferred

Target date of inaugural flights under HK-Singapore Air Travel Bubble deferred ******************************************************************************



The Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) announced today (May 17) that in view of the recent COVID-19 epidemic situation in Singapore, the Governments of the HKSAR and Singapore have decided to defer the target date of the inaugural flights under the bilateral Air Travel Bubble (ATB) scheduled for May 26.

A Government spokesman said that the two governments will continue to closely monitor the epidemic situation in both places, including the effectiveness of the enhanced anti-epidemic measures introduced by the Singapore Government, which have taken effect from yesterday (May 16) and would last till June 13. During this period, both sides will continue to maintain communication, exchange relevant data and statistics, and review developments closely before deciding on the way forward with the inaugural flights under the ATB. A further announcement will be made on or before June 13.

The spokesman stressed that both governments remain strongly committed to launching the ATB with a view to resuming air travel between the two regional aviation hubs and international cities in a gradual and orderly manner under a set of stringent public health control protocols.

Travellers who have already made bookings on designated flights during the period may wish to contact their airlines and adjust the itineraries according to their own circumstances.

For details of the ATB, please refer to the designated website: www.tourism.gov.hk/travelbubble.