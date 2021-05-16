Talk+Tell Release Bestselling Memoir by Crystal Robinson

The book was written by Crystal Robinson, a retired professional athlete and coach in womens basketball. Robinsons basketball career earned her many accolades, including an induction into the NAIA Hall of Fame. She was also the first African American female ever inducted into the Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame. With the release of her memoir, Robinson is now launching her career as a motivational speaker. The book balances both happy and painful memories of Robinsons upbringing in rural Oklahoma.

Finding Myself recounts events from Robinsons life until her early years in professional basketball. Put together from journals that Robinson started writing fifteen years ago, the memoir talks about the many obstacles that she had to overcome in order to make it into the world of sports. As a lesbian African American woman growing up in poverty in the middle of the Bible Belt, the odds were stacked against Robinson, but on the court, she channeled her personal issues into an unshakeable will to succeed which put her on the map.

Since its launch, Finding Myself shot up to the top 20 of all-time Basketball Memoir bestsellers on Amazon the week of its release, and earned praise from Jack Canfield, co-author of Chicken Soup for the Soul, and number-one New York Times bestselling author Adam Grant. Robinsons book was covered by such outlets as Arianna Huffingtons Thrive Global, Amsterdam News, and the Los Angeles Sentinel. This summer, she will be going on a promotional tour sponsored by the New York Liberty, the WNBA team she played for between 1999 and 2005.

Talk+Tell is honored by the attention that Crystal Robinsons debut publication has garnered. Founded by Lyda Mclallen in 2017, Talk+Tell is a small company offering services to self-published authors like Robinson. From editing, to cover design and book layout, to distribution, marketing and advertising, Talk+Tell is a one-stop shop for the self-published author to have access to all services normally offered by a traditional publishing company. Talk+Tells goal is to make self-publishing a viable option for authors, by doubling down on promotional efforts.

###