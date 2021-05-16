NicoFix coffee is designed for the average smoker in search of a quick pick-me-up. NicoFix coffee contains naturally derived nicotine alkaloids. The Nicotine alkaloid is the prototypical agonist at nicotinic cholinergic receptors where it dramatically stimulates neurons and ultimately blocks synaptic transmission. Nicotine is important medically as a mood-enhancer and has been used in the treatment of attention deficit-hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), Alzheimer’s disease, autism, and tardive dyskinesia. While NicoFix can lessen cravings, it is not a ‘cure’ for smoking. But it can help you make changes in your lifestyle without having to walk out of Starbucks for a quick smoke to deal with those sudden withdrawal symptoms. Over time, when you are more comfortable being a nonsmoker, the use of nicotine coffee can be reduced and then stopped. The worldwide awareness of the harmful effects of cigarette smoking will offer immense growth opportunities for NicoFix coffee. said Davis.

According to Davis, Starbucks Corporation plans to begin using coffee beans containing nicotine, which was revealed in U.S. Patent number: 6,749,882 by its inventor Stephen Fortune, Jr., Titled: Coffee having a nicotine composition dissolved therein. Soon Coffee Aficionados can order their cup-of-joe as Regular (caffeinated), Unleaded (decaffeinated) and now Premium (nicotine). Davis doubts the Starbucks Mermaid will ever brew up a nicotine-laced coffee, unless NicoFix gets some shelf space next to the Juan Valdez coffees.

About Nautilus International, Inc.

Nautilus International, Inc., is a beverage marketing firm located in Beverly Hills, California with the intent of accelerating the growth of the Companys flagship product NicoFix coffee. Nautilus is engaged in the private label bottled water industry. Their product brands are both licensed and developed in-house, for private label store brands or co-brands which are bottled at strategic locations throughout the United States, Canada and Europe.

Risk Factors: The Food and Drug Administration has agreed with the company’s claim that its nicotine-infused-coffee reduces smokers’ exposure to harmful chemicals but said the company had not proved conclusively that it would result in less harm and disease. NicoFix is a strategic approach to create a nicotine-containing coffee that is completely tobacco-free.

 These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

