“Selling Without Sleaze” is Free on Amazon for One More Day (until 05/14/2021)

Best Seller Publishing announces the release of Sarah Jolley-Jarvis new #1 international best-selling book, Selling Without Sleaze: A Business Owners Guide to Sales (For Those Who Would Rather Not ). It will be available for free download in the Amazon Kindle Store for one more day on May 14th.

Most of us have a sales horror story or two

Like buying a mint used car that later turns out to be a write-off.

Or being upsold on an extended warranty thats as useful as the paper its printed on.

As a sales trainer who loves my job, it saddens me to admit there are a lot of cheeky gits (and git-esses!) in sales

BUT

If you have a great product or service that gives people practical help, or brings them joy – theres nothing sleazy about wanting to be paid well.

So if youre a creative entrepreneur who loves your business but HATES pushy sales tactics like:

Fake scarcity with made up time limits

Manipulated prices and spoofed discounts

Emotional manipulation and shaming

And all the other shady sales stuff that makes people cringe

Then this book is for you.

Its packed full of the most effective training on how to sell your product or service with integrity, honestly

Oh, and did I mention, very profitably?

This book is designed to show you how Ive sold millions in products and services for the multinational companies Ive worked with

Selling Without Sleaze by Sarah Jolley-Jarvis is free and available for download on Amazon for 5 days (05/10/2021 – 05/14/2021) at: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09323MV1Q

About the Author:

Sales trainer and owner of Selling Without Sleaze Limited based in the UK, Sarah Jolley-Jarvis trains people to generate more sales in their business without being sleazy. She focuses specifically on small business owners who need to sell and market their business. They are really good at what they do but what they do isnt sales and marketing. She works best with creative people who are always having great ideas but cant implement them.