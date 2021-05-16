Canada – Federal Government Supports Growth in Cybersecurity Sector

Ignite Fredericton to establish cybersecurity talent development hub in New Brunswick

May 14, 2021 · Fredericton, New Brunswick · Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency (ACOA)

Reinforcing innovative, emerging sectors like cybersecurity helps strengthen and diversify the economy, positioning Atlantic Canadian businesses for a more competitive, resilient future. That is why the Government of Canada is helping Ignite Fredericton grow New Brunswick’s cybersecurity talent pool.

New strategy will help develop and retain cybersecurity talent

Darren Fisher, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages and Minister responsible for ACOA, today announced an investment of $750,000 for Ignite Fredericton to implement a provincial cybersecurity talent development strategy. Created in partnership with industry, academia and government, the strategy will help address the growing demand for cybersecurity professionals across all industries.

Parliamentary Secretary Fisher made the announcement on behalf of the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages.

Today’s announcement further demonstrates the Government of Canada’s commitment to help businesses grow, reach new markets, drive innovation and contribute to Atlantic Canada’s economic recovery.

“The Government of Canada is committed to driving economic growth in Atlantic Canada by supporting strategic partnerships between academic institutions and industry. We recognize that a focus on people, skills and leadership is critical to moving Atlantic Canada’s economy forward. That’s why we are proud to support Ignite Fredericton in implementing a strategy that will help build a sustainable economy for future generations.”

– The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages and Minister responsible for ACOA

“The cybersecurity sector plays a key role in building a safe, resilient and vibrant future for Canadians. The Government of Canada is committed to supporting the development of cybersecurity solutions, education, and infrastructure, which is why we’re working closely with provincial partners, industry, and academia to help build a strong and responsive cybersecurity industry in Atlantic Canada and across the country.”

– Darren Fisher, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages and Minister responsible for ACOA

“Ignite Fredericton and the Cyber Centre at Knowledge Park recognize the opportunity that cybersecurity represents for this region. Our success depends on the many partners and stakeholders required to build capacity and support growth in this sector. ACOA has always been a leader and catalyst in strategic economic development for regional priorities. Ignite Fredericton is pleased to receive funding for this project, which will help align and support key partners such as UNB, NBCC, and CyberNB as we develop capacity in cybersecurity.”

– Larry Shaw, CEO, Ignite Fredericton

