Ronny Kazyska (M.Sc.) certified according to DIN EN ISO/IEC 17024

FRANKFURT AM MAIN, GERMANY, May 16, 2021 /24-7PressRelease/ — Ronny Kazyska (M.Sc.) was certified as an expert for real estate valuation in April 2021 by the certification body of the University Anhalt (izert) in accordance with the international standard DIN EN ISO/IEC 17024. He is therefore authorised to use the title “Certified Expert for the Valuation of Developed and Undeveloped Properties – ZIS izert University Anhalt (G)” or “ZIS izert HSA (G)”. The certification confirms Ronny Kazyska’s high qualification after successfully passing the examination for the valuation of developed and undeveloped properties. It represents the highest certification level of the University Anhalt and qualifies for the valuation of all types of real estate, including special or operator-run properties with any legal and other particularities.

In addition to review specialized expertise, the certification process also included the control of previously completed trainings, the control of practical professional experience on the basis of previously prepared valuations, as well as personal suitability as an expert for real estate valuation in terms of independence, impartiality and credibility. Prior to certification, Ronny Kazyska has already successfully completed the master’s degree course in real estate valuation at the University Anhalt, which is highly regarded within the real estate industry among valuers in the investment sector in Germany. The certificate is valid for 5 years and obliges each holder to undergo regular further training in accordance with a code of conduct. After 5 years, a recertification examination is always required in order to prove the current level of knowledge regarding the real estate market as well as regulatory or legal changes.

The izert certification body of the University Anhalt is the first state certification body for people in the field of real estate valuation nationwide. The established certification of people according to the international standard DIN EN ISO/IEC 17024 is recognised worldwide. The izert certification body has been accredited by the “Deutsche Akkreditierungsstelle GmbH” (DAkkS), since 30.04.2020. The successful accreditation by the national accreditation body of the Federal Republic of Germany confirms a high audited quality of the izert certification. The University Anhalt is responsible for the impartiality of its certification activities. As a state institution, it is not exposed to any commercial, financial or other pressure that could jeopardise impartiality.

Ronny Kazyska is a broker and valuer of investment properties in Germany. The company focuses on all commercial properties such as office, retail, industrial, special or operator-run properties as well as on residential properties such as apartment complexes, multi-family houses, apartment buildings or mixed residential and commercial buildings. The head office is in Frankfurt am Main and the company is active in all major cities in Germany through an excellent investor network. A large number of real estate transactions have already been successfully accompanied. Ronny Kazyska is economically independent and free of third party interests and thus autonomous of instructions, insurance as well as banks. Valuations are carried out according to national and/or international valuation methods.