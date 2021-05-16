Pauline Renaud’s book “No Wasted Rain” Becomes A Best Seller!

VIRGINIA BEACH, CA, May 16, 2021 /24-7PressRelease/ — May 1, 2021 Pauline Renaud launched her new book “No Wasted Rain”, and it became a Best Seller.

In this short read, No Wasted Rain, you get to read the real life story of Pauline Mathis Renaud. Seven years ago Pauline had a near death experience that inspired her to write this heartfelt true story. She experienced prejudice from the people who were supposed to love and protect her the most. Through the twists and turns of her life, you will learn that even the rain in our lives has a purpose!

In a recent interview on the Thriving Entrepreneur Radio Show, Pauline said, “Move forward and learn to forgive. Use the past. […] We all have rain in our lives, but in one form or another, what are you going to do with your rain? You have your rain for a reason, how does it motivate you? How do you use it to motivate other people? We’re all here to help other people. That helps ourselves.”

The host, Steve Kidd said, “In life, we find our passions, we find our purpose, and part of that process begins with helping others in one way or another. Pauline Renaud’s book, “No Wasted Rain” shows us all just how valuable that can be! I encourage you to get your copy from Amazon today!”

Pauline Renaud is a best selling author and motivational speaker, who was born on October 14, 1957 in Rose Hill, North Carolina. She was married and divorced after 25 years and has three children, Stephen Jr, Melissa, and Aimee Renaud. She is a licensed Mortgage Analyst, member of the Business Leaders of America, Philanthropic Activist, and an A.A.S. in Microcomputer Systems Administration. Pauline uses her experiences of overcoming childhood trauma of abuse, neglect, and prejudice to help others transform and move forward in life. Pauline enjoys spending time with her family, watching crime shows, and being in nature. She currently splits her time between Charlotte, NC and Virginia Beach, VA.