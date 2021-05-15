Macube Releases A New Cleaner for Mac

ORLANDO, FL, May 15, 2021 /24-7PressRelease/ — The product aims to make the Mac computers as new, improving the running speed and cleaning the storage space.

Most Mac users said that they have no idea about how to clear the Trash and the computer suddenly running slow.

“Some Mac users don’t know how to optimize their Mac operating system and seldom care about their privacy, which may be revealed through the browser history,” says the chief editor, Anders Smith.

“It’s important to clear the malware, browse data, duplicate files, old files. These useless data will occupy the storage space on Mac computers, causing the lag on devices. Even worse, it exposes users’ data to some risks. That’s why we recommend Macube and write all the solutions for our users,” Anders Smith adds.

Indeed, Macube Cleaner is a versatile cleaning software. It boasts 8 main features, which are:

• Smart Scan: Completely clear iTunes Junk, remove the system junk and clean up mail trash.

• Large & Old Files: Free up and speed up Mac by removing large files.

• Duplicate Finder: Locate and delete the hidden duplicate files.

• Uninstaller: Remove applications from Mac fatly.

• Privacy: Manage the browser and keep the browser’s data private.

• Shredder: Delete items from Trash and shred the files fully.

• Extension: Customize the add-on to prevent privacy breaches.

• Similar Image Finder: Detect similar images and frees up more storage space.

To discover more details about Macube Cleaner, please go to: https://www.macube.com/

Pricing and Availability:



Macube provides 3 choices for customers:

One-Month Plan: US$5.95 /mo.



One-Year Plan: US$29.95 /year (US$2.50 /mo.)



Lifetime Plan: US$69.95

More details: https://www.macube.com/pricing/

There is a free trial available for Macube Cleaner that allows users to scan and clean the trash, cache, system junk, and more.

For Mac: https://dl.macube.com/macube-cleaner.pkg

About Macube:

Macube is a software company founded in 2021. It focuses on the Mac platform and provides users with solutions for Mac cleanup and management. Besides, Macube has a professional team including R&D, marketing, editorial, and customer service departments, devoting to bring the best product and after-sales service to users. Today, Macube obtains trust from 2 million users worldwide.

For more info, please visit: https://www.macube.com/about/