First National ‘Mental Health Action Day’ to Drive People to Take a First Mental Health Action for Themselves or Others

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, May 15, 2021 /24-7PressRelease/ — #BeeInspired today announces its participation in the first-ever Mental Health Action Day, to be held on Thursday, May 20 in partnership with more than 500 leading brands, nonprofits, government agencies and cultural leaders.

Over the past two decades, suicide rates have risen, particularly among young adults. And the COVID pandemic has accelerated the already dire crisis, giving way to what many mental health professionals have called the “second pandemic.”

Though more people than ever are comfortable discussing mental health, finding effective resources and knowing how to get help remains a challenge. Mental Health Action Day is an open-source movement of brands, organizations and cultural leaders to drive culture from mental health awareness to mental health action.

Partners will encourage people to take mental health action — whether for themselves, for their loved ones or to advocate for systemic changes. Resources and tools will be available for people to seek help in a myriad of ways from starting a meditation practice, learning how to support a friend, or advocating for change.

#BeeInspired will be using social outlets such as ICONN Live, and Community partnerships with OKC’s Independence Charter Middle School to spread awareness and support! Everyone deserves to live a life full of joy!

“From Covid-19 to economic struggles and the continuing fight for racial justice, the other half of the twin pandemic is the rise of our mental health challenges,” said Erika Soto Lamb, Vice President of Social Impact Strategy at MTV Entertainment Group. “This is a critical moment to shift our culture from mental health awareness to mental health action and MTV is proud to come together with diverse cross-sector leaders on this inaugural day to encourage and empower people to take action — for themselves, for their loved ones or for the systemic changes needed to improve our social and emotional wellbeing.”

Mental Health Action Day is being planned in partnership with TaskForce, a cultural organizing agency that builds capacity for those taking on the most pressing challenges facing our communities, our nation and our world.

Additional participants and more information about how each partner will activate on May 20 will be forthcoming. More on Mental Health Action Day and a current list of partners can be found at www.MentalHealthActionDay.org

About Mental Health Action Day



Mental Health Action Day is an open-source movement of brands, organizations and cultural leaders to drive culture from mental health awareness to mental health action. The first Mental Health Action Day will take place on May 20, 2021 with a mission to encourage and empower people to take mental health action — whether for themselves, for their loved ones or to advocate for systemic changes, because mental health is health. Learn more at www.MentalHealthActionDay.org

Bee Smith is a Humanitarian of the 21st Century! She Is An International Two-Time Best-Selling Author, Public Speaker, Multi Media Personality, and Mental Health Advocate. Well known for her dynamic personality and high-impact presentations, she is a tireless community leader, advocate, spokesperson, mentor and educator. She serves as a local Board member for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) and the national IMALIVE crisis chat hotline. Since Surviving Suicide, she passionately serves as a Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Advocate using her experiences as a beacon of hope for those battling depression and mental illness. She uses her gifts in media to spead a message of hope with the belief that every one deserves to live a life full of joy!