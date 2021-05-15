Greenshine Now Offering Financing for Solar Lighting

LAKE FOREST, CA, May 15, 2021 /24-7PressRelease/ — Greenshine New Energy, a leading solar lighting company, is now partnering with Balboa Capital to offer financing solutions to help clients pay for solar lighting projects. Balboa Capital is a top-rated direct lender known for offering financing options to small businesses.

Property owners and managers can now use Balboa Capital to apply for solar lighting and solar equipment financing. Any parties interested in solar lighting installations will now have access to the competitive interest rates, predictable monthly payments, and convenient term lengths that Balboa is known for.

“In these times, we know that our customers are strapped for cash, but they still have the need to maintain a safe, usable environment for the people in their community,” said Scott Douglas, President of Greenshine New Energy. “This could mean a well-lit playground for kids to play in during the early evening hours, a brighter pathway for nighttime exercise, or any area that needs the enhanced security that extra illumination provides.”

Greenshine felt it was necessary to give their customer base the option of using credit to complete their projects. They not only offer financing on solar lighting materials, but also on the installation construction costs, meaning the project’s complete cost can be paid off over time. This option will increase access to solar lighting and help preserve capital and credit lines, benefitting not only the consumers involved but also the greater economy and total carbon emissions.

“We spent several months searching for a reputable lender that understands our customer and project needs,” said Douglas. “We at Greenshine are excited to roll this financing option out and believe it will give equal access to all communities and customers to maintain a safe and secure environment.”

Greenshine New Energy now collaborates with Balboa Capital to offer a financing payment program that allows low monthly payments and affordable payment terms. With a commitment to fast, dependable service, Greenshine’s technology helps customers achieve their environmentally-friendly or Net Zero goals as well as making their communities safer.

https://www.streetlights-solar.com/financing.html

Greenshine New Energy is a solar lighting technology leader specializing in developing and manufacturing customized solar outdoor LED lighting systems for a wide range of lighting applications. Their solar LED light systems are installed in over 5000 locations worldwide, and they provide solutions for commercial, residential, and industrial projects.

