The Aerodrome of Kyiv Sikorsky International Airport Reconstruction Details Released

KYIV, UKRAINE, May 15, 2021 /24-7PressRelease/ — On May 13, 2021, at the Kyiv Sikorsky International Airport a press conference dedicated to the reconstruction of the Airport in 2021-2025 was held.

According to the order of the Kyiv City State Administration (No. 184 dated 02/08/2021), the reconstruction will include: raising the category of the airfield, lengthening the runway, building new taxiways, aprons, lighting equipment and much more. The work will take place in several stages.

Denis Kostrzhevsky, Head of the Board of Directors of Kyiv Sikorsky International Airport:



“According to our calculations, this year the project design will be completed, in 2022 the taxiways will be equipped without stopping flights, and in 2023 the operation of the Airport will be suspended for 8-9 months in order to construct a new runway. Indeed, in order to strengthen the landing air-strip, it is necessary to completely dismantle the existing one, replace the soil and only then construct a new, elongated air-strip.”

On April 8, 2021, the State Aviation Service agreed on the tasks for the development of design to cost of the facility. Now consultations are being held with design organizations regarding the timing and cost of work.

Olga Tovkes, General Director of management company MASTER-AVIA, explained why it is necessary to carry out reconstruction right now:

“The main reason is that now all airlines are changing their aircraft fleets. And if you look at the world order for aircraft for the next 10-20 years, it is Airbus 321, for example. This situation is influenced by the growth of passenger traffic. That is why the runway of Kyiv Sikorsky International Airport must meet the technical parameters in order to receive such aircraft.”

According to preliminary estimates, the airport runway will be extended by 500 meters.

Denis Kostrzhevsky, Head of the Board of Directors of Kyiv Sikorsky International Airport:



“We determine the type of aircraft that we want to receive. According to the requirements for these aircraft, a technical assignment is being developed, which determines the length and parameters of the runway. Now it is about 460-500 additional meters.”

As part of the reconstruction, it is planned to upgrade the category of the airfield, which will make it possible to receive aircraft in more difficult weather conditions. This will improve flight safety.

“It will be necessary to carry out a certain modernization of the lighting and signaling equipment, modernization of taxiways in order to increase their strength characteristics,” explained Denis Kostrzhevsky.

Now Kyiv Sikorsky International Airport occupies an area of 265 hectares, has one runway 2310 m long and 45 m wide.



Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Kyiv Sikorsky International Airport cooperated with 43 airlines, operating flights to over 140 cities in 48 countries. It operated about 2,500 flights a month and served nearly 3 million passengers annually.

Now Kyiv Sikorsky International Airport occupies an area of 265 hectares, has one runway 2310 m long and 45 m wide.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Kyiv Sikorsky International Airport cooperated with 43 airlines, operating flights to over 140 cities in 48 countries. It operated about 2,500 flights a month and served nearly 3 million passengers annually.