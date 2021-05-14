Little Kings and Queens Selected For “Best Of Gwinnett 2020

BUFORD, GA, May 13, 2021 /24-7PressRelease/ — Announcing a special recognition appearing in the December, 2020 issue of Gwinnett Magazine published by Gwinnet Magazine. Little Kings and Queens was selected for the following honor:

“Best Of Gwinnett 2020”

A spokesperson from Little Kings and Queens commented on the recognition: “This is quite an honor for us. The fact that Gwinnett Magazine included Little Kings and Queens in its selection of “Best Of Gwinnett 2020,” signals that our constant efforts towards business excellence are paying off. We are proud to be included in this recognition.”

Following the publication of Little Kings and Queens’s selection for Gwinnett Magazine’s Best Of Gwinnett 2020 list, American Registry seconded the honor and added Little Kings and Queens to the “Registry of Business Excellence™”. An exclusive recognition plaque, shown here, has been designed to commemorate this honor.