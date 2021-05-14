Caring For Others Opening South Atlanta Food Bank

Established to serve agency partners who distribute food and groceries to those facing hunger on a daily basis, the South Atlanta Food Bank will be open Monday through Friday from 9 am until noon. Some of the organizations sponsors and supporters include The Perry Foundation, Life University, Porsche North America, Sister Diamonds, Nabaclis Partners, GCI Graphics, Harold Gerlitsch Feed The Needy Fund, Amazon Fresh and Regions Bank.

Our goal is to eradicate food insecurity, which, in turn, helps end poverty once the stress and cost of food is removed from their plates, said Caring For Others Founder and CEO Eslene Richmond-Shockley. The pandemic exacerbated the need for basic necessities and shook us to our core. Through the goodness of humanity all around us, Caring For Others was able to persevere and expand our operations by opening the South Atlanta Food Bank.

A health scare forced Richmond-Shockley to reconsider the meaning of her life, so she quit a 15-year corporate job to focus on helping others. In 2001, with $25 and a calling from above, she founded Caring For Others. She began by renting a portion of a warehouse for three months at the cost of $1. Since its humble beginnings, Caring For Others has grown to purchase the building and expand.

The opening of the South Atlanta Food Bank is a culmination of my life-long passion of helping others, said Richmond-Shockley. Its been a blessing to give back to my adopted hometown. The positive impact this facility can have on revitalizing the south side of Atlanta is tremendous.

Caring For Others is committed to giving those in need a chance to live with dignity by restoring hope and providing the tools and resources required to break the cycle of poverty and, ultimately, sustain an overall improved quality of life. The non-profit offers nine signature programs, ranging from sending a Convoy of Care to areas struck by disaster to creating International Microeconomic Centers.

To make a donation or to learn more about Caring For Others or the South Atlanta Food Bank, please visit www.caring4others.org.

