Dgraph Labs Appoints Austin Rutherford To Spearhead Enterprise Support and Success

Ive been fortunate to be part of major industry disruptors that have changed the way data, analytics, and applications are consumed. I am excited about the intersection of distributed systems, graph databases, and native GraphQL that Dgraph brings to the market, said Rutherford. Dgraph customers span the range of app developers creating the next generation of modern technologies and enterprises pushing toward the digital transformation of their industries. Dgraph helps both by offering the only distributed graph database with a native-GraphQL interface for virtually any workload at scale.

With more than 20 years of experience, Rutherford is a seasoned veteran in the technology industry. As SVP of customer journey, he helps ensure customers have the best experience possible, from the initial discovery of Dgraph and getting world-class support to ultimately achieving amazing success with Dgraph being utilized across the enterprise.

Rutherford comes to Dgraph from MariaDB where he built and led the global pre-sales, professional services, customer success, managed service, and support teams. This also included being part of the go-to-market team for their DbaaS offering, MariaDB SkySQL.

Before MariaDB, Rutherford founded a digital engineering business unit within Cognizant to help inspire customers to leverage modern engineering methods and technologies to innovate fast and build software that matters. In that role, he defined the strategy, sales, go-to-market, solutions/offerings, and acquisition plans.

Im thrilled to have Austin join the team, particularly at this time of explosive growth at Dgraph. His commitment to customers and delivering an exceptional experience for them is vital as he helps to lead Dgraphs continuing success, said Hagmueller. Bringing in an executive leader like Austin will accelerate Dgraphs growth and success as we build deeper relationships across our vibrant, global community of users and partners.

Rutherford currently lives in Minneapolis, Minnesota, where he enjoys spending time with his wife, three daughters, and golden retriever when not traveling.

To learn more about Dgraph and how it is driving digital transformation through graph databases and GraphQL, please visit dgraph.io.

About Dgraph Labs



Dgraph Labs is the graph database that powers data unification for real-time intelligence. The only GraphQL-native graph database, Dgraph underpins the digital transformation of terabytes of data for businesses that depend on complex data structures. A vibrant open source community downloads Dgraph over 1.5 million times per month, with the database executing over 100 billion queries; Dgraph is the #1 graph database on GitHub with over 16,000 stars. Dgraphs customers include companies from Fortune 500 companies as well as rapid-growth startups. Dgraph Labs was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Californias Silicon Valley.

For more information, visit dgraph.io, and follow Dgraph Labs on LinkedIn, Twitter, GitHub and YouTube.

All brand names and product names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies.

Tags: Dgraph Labs, graph database, GraphQL, machine learning, knowledge graph, master data management, Austin Rutherford, graph platform, open source, big data, customer journey, customer experience, customer success, developer community, real-time decision-making

###