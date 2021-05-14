Dr. Justin Hoggard has been Inducted into the Prestigious Marquis Who’s Who Biographical Registry

BEEVILLE, TX, May 13, 2021 /24-7PressRelease/ — Dr. Justin Hoggard has been inducted into Marquis Who’s Who. As in all Marquis Who’s Who biographical volumes, individuals profiled are selected on the basis of current reference value. Factors such as position, noteworthy accomplishments, visibility, and prominence in a field are all taken into account during the selection process.

After serving in Operation Desert Storm as a United States Marine, Dr. Hoggard fulfilled his military commitment and went on to pursue other passions, and while doing so, he developed an interest in higher education which evolved into a teacher’s assistant position (TA). Dr. Hoggard then exceled in his new found career where he earned the trust of not only administrators but students as well, as noted with the various positions he held which included, coordinator, department chair, grant director, dean, chief academic officer and the dean of instruction which lead to his presidency at Coastal Bend College.

Dr. Hoggard is currently at the helm of Coastal Bend College, as college president, a position in which he utilizes bold initiatives to help position South Texas to succeed. Through proper program management, curriculum development and resource allocation, the school has greatly progressed. During the COVID-19 pandemic, he strived to keep the school running efficiently through cost-effective solutions. Dr. Hoggard has attributed his professional success to his honesty, integrity and remaining open to others’ opinions.

Dr. Hoggard is incredibly proud of his decision to move his family nearly 1,000 miles to South Texas to join the Coastal Bend College family. He is very grateful for his family’s support through the difficult times the Coastal Bend region encountered in his short time here. In addition to his professional duties, Dr. Hoggard is active with the Bee Development Authority, Bee Area Partnership, the local chamber of commerce, the National Junior College Athletic Association Region 14 Board and holds a seat on the Board of the Texas Association of Community Colleges. Looking toward the future, Dr. Hoggard is committed to serving the communities and students of the Coastal Bend area of South Texas.

