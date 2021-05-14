Doug Charney, Charney Investment Group, Attends Chairman’s Club as a Top Ten Advisor

HARRISBURG, PA, May 13, 2021 /24-7PressRelease/ — For the fourth consecutive year, Doug Charney was distinguished as a Top Ten Advisor for Prospera Financial and joined his esteemed peers at the Chairman’s Club Forum.

The Chairman’s Club Forum is an opportunity for advisors to come together to discuss the most pressing issues facing financial advisors today. The two-day forum took place in Las Colinas, Texas, a community outside of the broker-dealer’s headquarters in Dallas.

To bring the highest level of service and benefits to their clients, these advisors compare business strategies and offer peer advice in a collaborative environment. The team culture at Prospera supports these advisors in sharing the most detailed challenges and opportunities and allows for input from the best of the best in the industry.

“Attending events like the Chairman’s Club Forum is key to the business strategy of Charney Investment Group. Through conversations with other advisors at Prospera, we are able to stay on the path to being champions for our clients.” – Doug Charney

About Charney Investment Group



Founded in 1999, Charney Investment Group is an independent business providing investment and financial services for clients seeking unbiased wealth management advice. Located in Harrisburg, PA, the firm is proudly associated with Prospera Financial Services, a seven-time Broker Dealer of the Year. For more information, visit www.charneyig.com.

About Prospera Financial Services



Founded in 1982, Prospera Financial Services, Member FINRA, SIPC and a registered investment advisory, offers the flexibility and resources only found at some of the nation’s largest broker-dealers. Headquartered in Dallas, TX, Prospera was named Broker-Dealer of the Year by Investment Advisor Magazine in 2009, 2010, 2012, 2014, 2015, 2018 and 2019. The firm supports independent financial advisors nationwide.