Ruth Murray Celebrated for Dedication to the Fields of Education and Library Science

Ruth Murray has been included in Marquis Who's Who.

Driven to excel as an educator since coming of age, Ms. Murray served as an English and theater teacher, as well as a professor at Portland State University for several years. Throughout the course of her tenure as an educator, she also became interested in library science, earning a master’s degree in the discipline in the early-1970s. A retired library media chair, she taught the subject of library science to students at Portland State, particularly in the areas of technology and research. Though her career has been suffused with highlights, Ms. Murray is most proud to have been one of six that received the Lifetime Achievement Award for her work in libraries in 2016.

For her professional excellence, Ms. Murray has been recognized on several occasions, earning inclusion into the 1972 edition of Who’s Who American Colleges and Universities and receiving the School Librarian of the Year Award in the state in 1996. More recently, she won the Exemplary Program Award for the Library Program from Portland State University in 2005 and the Oregon Librarian of the Year Award in 2012. In the near future, Ms. Murray intends to enjoy her retirement.

