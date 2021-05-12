Littcoin Debuts Shatters Records At Pancakeswap Leading To System Crash

California, United States, 11 May 2021, ZEXPRWIRE, Littcoin got listed at Pancakeswap today (11th May). However, what followed was unexpected. The system got crashed due to the overflow of users. Within minutes, there were records made. With a heavy load of users trying to buy in, the system had a significant falloff.

The sales is temporary paused due to high demand and the Littccoin team is working out to resolve the issue and fix the problem and is likely to be fixed soon. But with a major demand load, it is going to be tough days ahead for the team involved.

Details Of The Launch (Tokenomics)

Total supply: 1,000,000,000,000,000

Network: Binance Smart Chain

Token Symbol: LITT

Specification: BEP20

Initial Burn: 20%

Liquidity: 50%

Liquidity Lock: 100% for 1 year

Transaction Fee: 11%

Liquidity Pool: 5%

Holders: 2%

Give back: 2%

Transaction limit: 0.2%

Give away: 5,000,000 up for grabs.

Token Distribution

In accordance with the project’s roadmap, 12% of the generated revenue is allocated to marketing, 20% to the team, another 20% to ecosystem, 10% to reserve and business development, and 28% to PancakeSwap.

About Littcoin

Littcoin is a social project designed and developed for entertainers, fans, and stakeholders in the entertainment industry. It seeks to revolutionize the entertainment industry and give back to the society so that musicians can earn royalty for their hard work.

Littcoin leverages blockchain technology to connect music creators, music writers, music directors, and fans in any engaging environment where quality music can be produced. Additionally, giving the artists a platform where they can promote their arts and earn passive income.

Littcoin parades a team with a track record of performance. The team consists of blockchain experts, developers, seasoned marketers, and Fintech professionals. The team’s vision is to create a project that everybody in the entertainment industry can reckon with. The project will reward all members of the community according to their contribution.

Social links:

Telegram: https://t.me/joinchat/fpj3FL0disVhZjc0

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/littcoin/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/littcoin1