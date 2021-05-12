Raregram Announces Its arrival in style!

Baku, Azerbaijan, 11, May 2021, ZEXPRWIRE, Blockchain technology has given birth to several projects, including Decentralized Finance (DeFi) and Non-fungible tokens (NFTs). DeFi systems permit farming, lending, and borrowing across all crypto-related platforms. The union of DeFi and NFTs can make things more interesting for crypto enthusiasts.

To further make NFTs and DeFi more accessible to everyone, the team behind Raregram is pleased to announce its token to the crypto community. Raregram is a mobile cross platform for DeFi and NTF ecosystem. With just one click, users can buy, sell, and create digital items on the Raregram protocol and make a decent profit.

What You Will Get With Raregram

Raregram is a community-focused social platform. Here is why investors prefer Raregram over other similar blockchain-powered projects:

ZERO Commission

When you place a digital item on the Raregram platform, you won’t be charged any commission. At the time of the sale, buyers will take care of the network fee.

RGM Reward

Raregram rewards both buyers and sellers for every successful trade. Buyers and sellers will receive RGM tokens. You can decide to invest the token or exchange it for other currencies.

Socialize

On the Raregram platform, you will have the opportunity to share, post, collect, follow, buy, sell, and communicate with other users. Plus, you will have the opportunity to earn RGM tokens all in one place.

Stake

As a member of the Raregram community, you can stake your tokens and make a decent profit from your investment. As a matter of fact, you won’t lose your investing capital. You can earn up to 100% APR on your staked coins.

No Programming Skills Required

The Raregram platform is user-friendly. To participate and make a profit, you don’t need any programming skills. Plus, the project allows users to engage in network governance, have fun, and earn lots of goodies.

How to Join Raregram IDO (Initial Dex Offering)

Joining Raregram’s IDO is simple and straightforward. Here is how to join the IDO:

The first step is to unlock your wallet on a decentralized exchange.

Then make a purchase.

Specify the amount of tokens you want to purchase.

Click the “buy” button and you are good to go.

About Raregram

Raregram is a blockchain-powered social cross-platform NFT and DeFi ecosystem. The mission of the team is simple – to create a user-friendly and decentralized marketplace where buyers and sellers can create, buy, and sell digital items from the comfort of their homes and tokenize it with ease. Raregram has a utility token with the symbol RGM. RGM holders will have the opportunity to stake their tokens to earn more tokens.

The RGM tokens can be used to pay fees or buy goods and services on the Raregram platform. Additionally, only RGM holders are able to list and promote their digital items for business. Users will be able to create NFT and participate in DeFi farming with ease.

Social links

Telegram: https://t.me/raregramio

Twitter: https://twitter.com/raregram/

Medium: https://raregram.medium.com/