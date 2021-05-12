Henry County’s Kentucky I-71 Economic Development Alliance Launches Newly Redesigned Website

NEW CASTLE, KY, May 11, 2021 /24-7PressRelease/ — Kentucky I-71 Economic Development Alliance (KIEDA) recently launched a newly redesigned website, created by Golden Shovel Agency. The new site serves as the ultimate resource for those interested in relocation to Kentucky’s I-71 Corridor. From regional information to local workforce data and site availability, the new website serves as a one-stop-shop for those looking to learn more about the advantages that each county offers potential employers considering North Central Kentucky.

The goal of the organization was to completely revamp its online presence and provide a platform that would demonstrate the advantages of the region in a state-of-the-art package. Integrating regional data and site availability into the platform allowed the organization to broaden its marketing approach and create a centralized hub of information.

“The launch of the new website will allow us to reach a broader audience and provide information to those interested in the area with an online presence that will revolutionize the display of information for the Kentucky I-71 corridor,” said Shelby Miles, Executive Director at KIEDA. “The new site selection tools, along with all the information the website provides, will benefit the organization in terms of attracting business to the region.”

The Kentucky I-71 Economic Development Alliance collaborated with Golden Shovel Agency for its website design project. The national economic development communications firm is recognized for its award-winning design and expertise in business and workforce attraction. “Golden Shovel Agency has provided a quality experience throughout the entirety of the project. From early development and brainstorming sessions to creation and implementation. The team has provided the highest quality customer service and made an otherwise stressful process much easier,” said Shelby Miles, Executive Director of KIEDA.

“It is always a treat for the Golden Shovel team to work with the Kentucky I-71 Economic Development Alliance and we look forward to seeing the continued growth of the region, especially through the marketing efforts like this new website,” said Aaron Brossoit, CEO of Golden Shovel Agency.

You can view the newly redesigned website at https://www.ky71alliance.com

KENTUCKY I-71 ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT ALLIANCE is a regional economic partnership servicing Carroll, Gallatin, Henry, Oldham, and Owen Counties in Kentucky. Through its strategic economic development initiatives and collaboration, it is committed to promoting improvements in infrastructure, employment opportunities, education, and workforce development that will lead to a better quality of life for those that call the region home. Learn more at https://www.ky71alliance.com.

GOLDEN SHOVEL AGENCY is a full-service economic development marketing agency. Whether the goal is to attract and support great businesses or great talent, we are your specialists in the industry. We’ve helped hundreds of communities across North America to shape and tell their stories in order to strengthen the vitality of their regional economies. Learn more at https://www.goldenshovelagency.com.