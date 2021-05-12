Richard P. Fahey Presented with the Albert Nelson Marquis Lifetime Achievement Award by Marquis Who’s Who

MISSOULA, MT, May 11, 2021 /24-7PressRelease/ — Marquis Who’s Who, the world’s premier publisher of biographical profiles, is proud to present Richard P. Fahey with the Albert Nelson Marquis Lifetime Achievement Award. An accomplished listee, Richard celebrates many years’ experience in his professional network, and has been noted for achievements, leadership qualities, and the credentials and successes he has accrued in his field. As in all Marquis Who’s Who biographical volumes, individuals profiled are selected on the basis of current reference value. Factors such as position, noteworthy accomplishments, visibility, and prominence in a field are all taken into account during the selection process.

After completing a college fellowship with a nonprofit foundation in city government, Mr. Fahey decided to pursue a career in law. With legal experience spanning several decades, he served as the attorney-in-charge of Dinebeina Nahiilna Be Agaditahe in Shiprock, New Mexico from 1971 to 1973, the assistant attorney general of the state of Ohio from 1973 to 1976 and an adjunct professor of law at the Ohio State University as well as Capital University from 1976 to 1986. Mr. Fahey worked of counsel and as a partner of his private practices, including Fahey & Schraff, Sanford, Fisher, Fahey, Boyland & Schwarzwalder, Knepper, White, Arter & Hadden, and Vorys Sater Seymour and Pease LLP throughout the bulk of his career before retiring in 2010 and becoming an Advanced Leadership Initiative fellow at Harvard University.

Prior to his legal career, Mr. Fahey earned an Associate of Arts from Merritt College in 1964, a Bachelor of Arts from San Francisco State University in 1966 and a Doctor of Jurisprudence from Northwestern University in 1971. He was a Peace Corps volunteer in Liberia in the 1960s, but it was not until 2009 when he would return to assess the damage after the country’s 14-year civil war. After speaking with the president of Liberia, Mr. Fahey learned that much of the country was suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder and that he needed to do something to help.

Thereafter, Mr. Fahey founded the Liberian Energy Network, which provides power and light to about 80,000 Liberians. The Liberian Energy Network boasts 15,000 installations, but the long-term goal is to expand the scale of operations to 200,000 power systems, which would provide power for 900,000 people. Mr. Fahey is proud that the foundation has operated continually in Liberia since 2011, including throughout the Ebola health crisis, and he is gratified that much of the operations are run entirely by Liberians.

Mr. Fahey is a recipient of the 1999 Democracy Action Award from the Columbus chapter of the League of Women Voters. Accepting a grant from the Russell Sage Foundation in 1969 and a Encore Foundation fellowship in 2014 he was subsequently presented with the 2017 One Thousand Points of Light Award. As an author, Mr. Fahey has published “Underground Storage Tanks: A Primer of the Federal Regulatory Program” in 1995 and contributed to articles featured in many professional journals.

