Arctic Flower Publishing’s Lizzie Charbonneau Debuts ‘Your Whole Body’ on Kickstarter to Acclaim

Lizzie Charbonneau, founder of Arctic Flower Publishing, set out to find a book for her son that would explain every part of the body, including the genitals, in a way that he would understand. She had trouble finding such books and decided to create her own. Now, she is debuting ‘Your Whole Body: From Your Head to Your Toes and Everything in Between’ on Kickstarter, and pledgers have already donated 400+ copies to Child Advocacy Centers across the country.

“When my son was born, I knew I should be teaching him the names of his genitals,” said Charbonneau. “It was really hard for me at first and I wanted a book that could give me a script. I’m hoping this book will help parents who feel similarly.”

Charbonneau launched the Kickstarter campaign with a mission of raising $10,000, but the project has surpassed its funding goal already with more than $32,000 raised.

“The community’s support for this book, its mission, and the mission of Child Advocacy Centers has been amazing. I am so appreciative of this community and their generosity,” said Charbonneau.

Pledgers of the campaign are receiving various perks including copies of the ‘Your Whole Body’ book, but they can also choose to donate copies to Child Advocacy Centers. So far, hundreds of books are being donated. Child Advocacy Centers are non-profit organizations that support children and families who are impacted by abuse.

Experts agree that helping children understand the names for their genitals is an important component in preventing abuse, and through a safe children’s book, this critical safety skill can be taught. That’s where ‘Your Whole Body’ shines: as a safe space for parents to teach children valuable skills to prevent abuse.

The Kickstarter campaign is still live and will end on May 27, 2021.

More information can be found at https://www.arcticflowerpublishing.com and https://www.yourwholebodybook.com .

About Arctic Flower Publisher

Arctic Flower Publishing was founded by Lizzie Charbonneau, a children’s book author, software developer, and mother.