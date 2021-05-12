Inspirational Fashion Brand Ignite Speaks Announces Expansion of Men’s Jewelry Line In Time For Father’s Day

Inspirational fashion brand Ignite Speaks is announcing the expansion of its men’s jewelry line in time for Father’s Day. The African-American and woman-owned brand has already released several men’s pieces, with three more men’s bracelet designs debuting in the coming weeks.

Founder & CEO Teoy Thompson says Ignite Speaks is a mission-driven fashion brand, committed to spreading positivity and sparking possibility through total wellness of the body, mind, spirit, and energetic space. “The power of speech, intention, and fashion go hand-in-hand,” she says, “and fashion is an ultimate form of silent self-expression.”

The men’s line, entire collection of men’s and women’s jewelry, and apparel offerings are all designed to feel, “cozy on the skin, comfortable on the body, and empowering for the soul.” Thompson says, “Our core values are: what you think, you become; what you feel, you attract; and what you imagine, you create.” She encourages customers to identify their purpose, center their thoughts on things that bring them joy, and journal what speaks to them from within.

Ignite Speaks is the innovator behind a line of wellness jewelry that uniquely complements their approach to inspirational fashion. “We’re doing more than transforming the impact of wellness jewelry, we’re enhancing who you already are.” The jewelry is comprised of magnets and copper, which is reported to deliver health benefits. Thompson says customers have provided feedback saying that from wearing the jewelry, they’ve experienced sharper mental clarity, peace and calm, and subtle energy.

Ignite speaks offers sweatshirts and hoodies in addition to jewelry. The brand’s Spiritual Expressions line features unisex t-shirts with inspirational phrases and quotes. Their Signature Collection features branded mugs and candles.

Thompson is a socially conscious entrepreneur focused on contributing to the greater societal good. Her work is infused with inspirational reminders and empowerment principles that she leverages to speak life into her community. “I want to support causes and present perspectives that spark conversation and possibility,” she says.

One customer characterizes Ignite Speaks as more than a brand, really a movement. “It’s a movement into conscious living, love vibration, and raising frequencies,” she says, “Please answer the call of your source, your inner guidance, but most of all adhere to the medicine from within your soul.”

Thompson envisions positioning Ignite Speaks as a brand that elevates conversation, heals wounds, and sparks change. “We especially need these messages of positivity, inclusivity, and kindness today, given the social, racial, and economic tensions across the United States and the world. People have to be able to envelop themselves within positive energy, and steward their own mental and emotional space.”

Ignite Speaks also aims to guide people in expressing their intuitive emotions. “When we take the time to raise our vibrations,” she says, “We can speak volumes without so much as a whisper.”

Future plans call for Ignite Speaks to elevate into additional premium offerings.

About Ignite Speaks