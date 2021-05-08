Young Policemen Facing Constant Danger, Strife, Conflict And Uneasy Community Relations Are The Core Elements In Beat Cop CPOP 1986 By Ex-NYPD Officer Vincent Casale

WILMINGTON, NC, May 08, 2021 /24-7PressRelease/ — From Dragnet to Mod Squad, NYPD Blue to Miami Vice, and from Jump Street to Law And Order, the film industry has for many decades tried to give us an inside look at how the police and their respective departments function. Shoot-em-up scenarios and wild car chases aside, these attempts are certainly entertaining, but seldom have movies or television shows managed to give us an unvarnished, in-your-face look inside the minds of the brave men and women who put their lives on the line daily to maintain order and the rule of law.

Facing endless danger, enduring conflict daily, and learning empathy or staying devoid of feeling, all the while while dealing with problems such as divorce, drinking and machismo sounds like the plot line of a great movie. It is instead subject dealt with in Beat Cop CPOP 1986 by ex-NYPD Officer Vincent Casale. Who better to show readers what it’s really like than someone who lived the life day to day for decades?

CPOP-1986 is the tale of young New York City policeman assigned to the newly implemented Community Patrol Officers Program. The concept of CPOP was to advance police /community relations by putting the cop back on the beat, door to door, store to store. The male protagonists are flawed men, using unnecessary cynicism and hedonistic night-life adventures to shield their emotions. The female lead, Ann Caputo, is born wired to believe she can make a difference in a professional world dominated by male ego. Will that stay true when she can’t protect herself from a violent assault and the guilt that engulfs her?

Beat Cop has received rave reviews. One reviewer said, “The best compliment that i can give “CPOP 1986″ is that the way it was so skillfully written by it’s author Vincent Casale that it allowed me to WATCH this book, as opposed to just READING this book !! Make the purchase, you will not be disappointed.” Another stated, “A great read written by retired NYPD Officer. Interesting, moving and realistic.”

In ‘Beat Cop CPOP 1986’, Vincent Casale has drawn deeply on his personal experience, having been one of the first NYPD officers assigned to the unit.

Casale is also the author of The Coparazzi, a memoir of his experience with celebrities while assigned to the NYPD’s Movie and TV Unit from 1989 – 1992. During those years he worked on set with hundreds of celebrities, including Robert DeNiro, Al Pacino, Robin Williams, Hallee Berry, Cindy Crawford and many more.

The Coparazzi has received rave reviews from readers and reviewers alike. Ed Dee, retired NYPD Lieutenant stated, “This is not just another cop book. No way. In this well written and fast paced story Vincent Casale takes the reader behind the yellow tape of scores of movies and tv shows shot on the streets of NYC. From his unique perspective Casale shows the reader how it’s done and we see virtually every major actor in unguarded, off camera, and entirely human moments. The author writes with the infectious enthusiasm of a movie fan, but he sees with the clear eyes of a cop. A great combination, a great read.”

Vincent Casale is available for media interviews and can be reached using the information below or by email at [email protected]. Both books are available at online book retailers. Beat Cop CPOP 1986 is also available from Van Velser Press. More information is available at his website at https://thecoparazzi538162347.wordpress.com/.

About Vincent Casale:

Vincent Casale is a retired NYC police officer with 20 years of service. From the years 1989 through 1992 he worked in NYPD’s elite Movie-TV Unit. During that time he was privy to the exciting world of movie making on the streets of New York. A life-long movie fan, he was happy to be a small part of “Hollywood on the Hudson”.