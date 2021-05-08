N.L. Holmes Releases New Historical Novel – The Sun at Twilight

In the twilight years of the Hittite Empire (1230s BC), Tudhaliya IV comes to the throne as a usurper’s younger son, determined to rule according to the traditional values of justice and clemency, despite the harder advice of his ambitious mother and his questionably loyal older brothers. When his cousin Kurunta, with whom he was raised as someone dearer than a brother, decides his own claim to the throne is stronger than Tudhaliya’s, the latter must decide whether to apply the brutal pragmatism of his advisors or risk appearing weak, and how to manage to leave his own son an empire that is finally free from civil war. The cost will be the sacrifice of his deepest friendship.
The Sun at Twilight is available for purchase in print and ebook formats.
Book Information:
The Sun at Twilight
Empire at Twilight, Book 4
By N.L. Holmes
Publisher: WayBack Press
Published: February 2021
ISBN: 978-1735291659
ISBN: 978-1735291642 (ebook)
ASIN: B08VS4M3BJ
Pages: 323
Genre: Historical Fiction, LGBT Historical Fiction
About the Author:
N.L. Holmes is the pen name of a professional archaeologist who received her doctorate from Bryn Mawr College. She has excavated in Greece and in Israel, and taught ancient history and humanities at the university level for many years. She has always had a passion for books, and in childhood, she and her cousin (also a writer today) used to write stories for fun.
Contact:
Website: https://www.nlholmes.com/
Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/nlholmesbooks
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/nlholmesbooks
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/n.l.holmes/
Tumblr: https://www.tumblr.com/blog/nlholmes
Pinterest: https//www.pinterest.com/nlholmes
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/n-l-holmes/
Promo Link: http://bookbuzz.net/blog/lgbt-historical-fiction-the-sun-at-twilight-by-n-l-holmes/
Purchase Links:
https://www.amazon.com/Sun-Twilight-Empire-Book-ebook/dp/B08VS4M3BJ
https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/the-sun-at-twilight-nl-holmes/1138854967
https://books.apple.com/us/book/the-sun-at-twilight/id1554292879
https://www.kobo.com/us/en/ebook/the-sun-at-twilight
#HistoricalFiction #LGBT #TheSunatTwilight #EmpireatTwilight #NLHolmes #BookBuzz
Historical Fiction, LGBT Historical Fiction, The Sun at Twilight, Empire at Twilight, N.L. Holmes, BookBuzz
PR By BookBuzz.net
BookBuzz.net helps indie authors, hybrid authors, and small publishers promote and market their books. We also help with book reviews, publicity, and more. Let’s Create Some Buzz For Your Book!!!
###