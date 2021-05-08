THT Announces New Kids Sewing Kits

Teaching Kids A Life Skill



All kids can learn to sew, which is an important life skill to have, and a powerful outlet for creativity and self expression.



Just like dancing, or learning a language, the younger you are when you first learn to sew, the longer youll be able to use the skill and the better youll get at it.

TeensyHumanThreads new Monster Make Kits, along with their YouTube channel, enable kids to learn and master every element of the process. Topics covered include things like what different stitches are and when to use them, how to make a plan to get the most out of your materials, and how to solve common problems that arise during creative projects.

Hand/Eye Coordination and Fine Motor Skills



TeensyHumanThreads Monster Makes Kits help teach children to improve their hand/eye coordination and hone fine motor skills, not just their creative and problem solving skills.

Threading a needle, for example, is very difficult for the younger kids, but with practice, theyll be needle threading pros in no time! They will also learn how to use scissors to cut both paper, and fabric, and how to do each different stitch correctly and with flair.

Getting hands-on project experience, especially at early ages, has been shown to be a critical component in the skills development process, and has become even more critical in the age of remote learning.

Lessons Learned



Developing new approaches to creative thinking and problem solving, paired with the amazing feeling of using your hands to make ideas real translates into value in everyday life.

Each aspect of a Monster Makes kit translates into a real life skill.



Having the knowledge of how to hand sew is super useful in the real world; have a button pop off your clothes? Sew it back on. Get a hole in your sock? Sew that sucker back up and walk away. THT Monster Makes kits help kids become well-rounded adults.

Available For Purchase Today



TeesyHumanThreads Monster Make Kits are available for sale exclusively on http://www.TeensyHumanThreads.com

